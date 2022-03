Love Is Blind Season 2 started out chaotic and maintained a heightened level of WTF-ery every single step of the way. It was impossible to predict which of the engaged couples would ultimately get married because all of them had moments of wild incompatibility that cracked whatever foundation the new couples had formed. But of all the couples, Shake and Deepti seemed to form a sturdy foundation — and that was a shocker considering how their relationship started. It’s even more shocking knowing that these two would have a doozy of a wedding ceremony and one totally bizarre fallout.

