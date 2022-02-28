ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Oilers' Brendan Perlini: Lands on waivers

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Perlini was placed on waivers Monday. Perlini has...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

LIVE BLOG: Oilers at Flames

The Edmonton Oilers meet the Calgary Flames in the Battle of Alberta at Scotiabank Saddledome on Monday night. You can watch the game on Sportsnet One & West or listen on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED. Follow along with our in-game blog for tweets, highlights, updates and more.
NHL
CBS Sports

Kings' Brendan Lemieux: Remains out Sunday

Lemieux (lower body) will not participate in Sunday's game against Buffalo, per John Hoven of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio. Lemieux exited Friday's game with a lower-body injury after logging just 1:35 of ice time. The 25-year-old has averaged 10:59 of ice time and generated three points over his last 10 appearances prior to Friday. He will set his sights on returning for Monday's tilt versus Boston.
NHL
Redlands Daily Facts

Ducks taking patient approach with defenseman Brendan Guhle

ANAHEIM — Brendan Guhle didn’t actually disappear after playing 30 games with the Ducks in 2019-20, but in order to find him you had to go to San Diego, and more to the point, you had to go into the Gulls’ training room. Guhle’s NHL career didn’t stall because of performance, but because of injuries.
NHL
CBS Sports

Kings' Brendan Lemieux: Expected to miss multiple games

Lemieux (lower body) is considered doubtful for this week, John Hoven of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio reports. Lemieux will most likely miss at least the Kings' next two games against the Bruins and the Sharks. The 25-year-old is averaging 11:01 of ice time with 11 points through 44 games this season. An update on his status could be available before the team's back-to-back games Saturday and Sunday.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brendan Perlini
CBS Sports

Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: On waivers

DeKeyser was placed on waivers Monday, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet. DeKeyser has averaged 18:32 of ice time and distributed six assists over 43 appearances this season. The 32-year-old will likely be reassigned to AHL Grand Rapids if he clears waivers unclaimed.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Brendan Gaunce: Playing Monday

Gaunce (upper body) will participate in Monday's game versus Toronto, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch adds. Gaunce has missed the last two games while dealing with an upper-body injury that he suffered in a 4-3 victory over New Jersey on Tuesday. The 27-year-old has tallied five points over 11 games this season. Emil Bemstrom is expected to see a reduction in minutes upon Gaunce's return, Hedger adds.
NHL
Derrick

Oilers to head south

Oil City’s boys basketball team will be one of five area squads in action today as the 2022 PIAA state playoffs get underway at various locations in western Pennsylvania. Coach Bundy Fulmer’s Oilers will make a two-hour drive south to McKees Rocks High School to take on the Montour Spartans in a Class 4A matchup.
OIL CITY, PA
Derrick

Oilers ousted by Montour

McKEES ROCKS — Oil City ran into a buzzsaw Tuesday evening in the first round of the PIAA Class 4A boys basketball tournament. Montour raced out to a 25-4 lead after one quarter and never looked back as it handed the Oilers a 63-42 setback at the Montour Athletic Center.
OIL CITY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oilers
CBS Sports

Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Grounds Jets with 45 saves

Shesterkin made 45 saves in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Jets. The Rangers mustered just 22 shots to Winnipeg's 46, but New York made the most of its opportunities while Shesterkin strengthened his Vezina Trophy case with another busy yet effective outing. Nikolaj Ehlers got one by him on one of Winnipeg's six power-play chances to cut New York's lead to 2-1 in the second period, but it ended up being a relatively comfortable win for the Rangers despite the disparity in shots. Shesterkin improved to 28-6-3 with a 1.93 GAA and .942 save percentage.
CBS Sports

Rangers' Jacob Trouba: Produces two points in win

Trouba assisted on Barclay Goodrow's first-period goal and found the net for the ninth time this season Sunday in the Rangers' 4-1 win over the Jets. In a matchup with the team that drafted him ninth overall in 2012, Trouba came away with his seventh multi-point outing of the season. He's now one goal shy of matching the career-best total he notched with Winnipeg as a rookie in 2013.
NHL
NHL

Caps Face Oilers in Edmonton

Washington Capitals (31-18-9) Edmonton Oilers (30-23-4) A night after claiming a 5-4 comeback win over the Flames in Calgary, the Caps continue their tour of Western Canada when they pay a visit to the Oilers in Edmonton on Wednesday night. Caps captain Alex Ovechkin scored a pair of goals in...
NHL
CBS Sports

Bulls' Zach LaVine: Can't stop the bleeding

LaVine totaled 24 points (8-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-8 FT), eight rebounds and five assists in 37 minutes during Monday's 121-106 loss to Philadelphia. He also had five turnovers. LaVine racked up a team-high 24 points and has knocked down multiple threes in six consecutive contests. The Bulls are on a five-game losing streak, but LaVine has scored admirably over that stretch, exceeding 20 points against Milwaukee, Philadelphia, Miami and Memphis. While the lack of victories against quality opponents is concerning, LaVine will look to right the ship Wednesday against the Pistons.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
AHL
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Suspended for 2022 season

The league announced Monday that Ridley has been suspended for the 2022 season for betting on NFL games, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The NFL's statement indicates that the wideout bet on games last season during a five-day stretch in late November while he was away from the Falcons on the reserve/non-football illness list. Per Ben Baby of ESPN.com, Ridley -- who last played on Oct. 24 -- is eligible for reinstatement Feb. 15, 2023. Ridley has three days to appeal the suspension.
NFL
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Will Barton: Listed as questionable

Barton (ankle) is questionable for Monday's contest against the Warriors, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports. Barton sprained his left ankle during Sunday's overtime win over the Pelicans, but Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said after the game that the issue doesn't appear to be too serious. Either way, if Barton is sidelined Monday, Austin Rivers, Bryn Forbes and Bones Hyland are all candidates for increased roles.
CBS Sports

Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Not practicing Sunday

Malkin was not a participant in Sunday's skate due to an undisclosed injury, per Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com. Malkin has averaged 17:11 of ice time -- 3:56 during the power play -- and tallied 11 points over the last nine games. The next game the 35-year-old could participate in is Tuesday against Florida.
NHL
CBS Sports

Cowboys' Dalton Schultz: Franchise tag official

The Cowboys officially placed their franchise tag on Schultz on Tuesday. Schultz will carry a $10.9 million salary to stick with the Cowboys for the 2022 campaign, which gives both sides another year to negotiate an extension. The soon-to-be 26-year-old proved his value on offense by racking up 808 yards and eight touchdowns across 17 contests last season, and with Blake Jarwin (hip) expected to miss the start of the 2022 campaign, shoring up the No. 1 tight end spot was exceptionally vital. What's more, Amari Cooper has been floated as a potential cut candidate and Michael Gallup (knee) isn't necessarily a lock for Week 1 even if re-signed. That could position Schultz to kick off the upcoming campaign as the No. 2 target on offense behind CeeDee Lamb.
CBS Sports

Suns' Devin Booker: Remains out Tuesday

Booker (COVID-19 protocols) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Magic. Booker will be sidelined for a fourth consecutive game due to the league's health and safety protocols. Cameron Payne and Landry Shamet are in line for additional run once again.
CBS Sports

76ers' Danny Green: Won't return

Green has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against the Bulls due to a finger laceration, Gina Mizell of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Green went to the locker room immediately after suffering the injury, and the team has since shut him down for the night. Furkan Korkmaz could be in line for extra minutes with Green sitting the rest of the way.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy