Oilers' Brendan Perlini: Lands on waivers

The Cowboys officially placed their franchise tag on Schultz on Tuesday. Schultz will carry a $10.9 million salary to stick with the Cowboys for the 2022 campaign, which gives both sides another year to negotiate an extension. The soon-to-be 26-year-old proved his value on offense by racking up 808 yards and eight touchdowns across 17 contests last season, and with Blake Jarwin (hip) expected to miss the start of the 2022 campaign, shoring up the No. 1 tight end spot was exceptionally vital. What's more, Amari Cooper has been floated as a potential cut candidate and Michael Gallup (knee) isn't necessarily a lock for Week 1 even if re-signed. That could position Schultz to kick off the upcoming campaign as the No. 2 target on offense behind CeeDee Lamb.

20 HOURS AGO