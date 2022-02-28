Jupiter Island Town Commission to fill second vacancy after resignation of Michael Brooks

JUPITER ISLAND — Former Town Commissioner Michael Brooks is the second public official within 2 ½ months to resign from the commission, prompting back-to-back appointments to fill the vacancies.

The commission could appoint a replacement for Brooks at its March 16 meeting — the same meeting where resident Joe McChristian Jr. will be sworn in to replace former Commissioner Harold “Hank” Heck, town officials said Monday.

Brooks served for almost a year after being elected on March 16, 2021, for a four-year term.

He submitted his resignation letter on Feb. 10, and Heck resigned on Dec. 30. Their departures were foreshadowed by a special Dec. 13 meeting — which they jointly called — that discussed the possibility of vacancies on the commission.

Both appointees who replace them will serve for a year until the next town election on March 21, 2023.

In his letter, Brooks referred to a pending lawsuit alleging he and other residents of interfering with proposed developments on the 300 block of South Beach Road. An additional, ongoing lawsuit against him alleges violations of public records laws.

“While I consider the allegations in this lawsuit wholly unfounded, I have been concerned that this suit could either influence how I might view these issues in discussing them with the other commissioners, or lead others to believe that it could influence me and impugn the integrity (or perceived integrity) of the process,” he wrote.

Brooks noted his recusal on votes from the last three commission meetings related to development concerns on the island, which have been focal points of dispute among residents and public officials in the past year.

“In recent months this situation has become increasingly acrimonious, dividing the residents of Jupiter Island, and is likely to remain a primary concern in the foreseeable future,” Brooks continued. “I no longer believe I can be constructive or helpful in this environment.”

Michael Durham, an attorney representing Brooks, referred to the comments in the letter when reached for comment on Monday.

Mayor Whitney Pidot said he was impressed by how many residents have shown interest in filling the vacancies on the commission, which are “very much part of the operation here.”

“If you look at the history of the commission, it’s been a fairly frequent occasion … (of having) vacancies,” he said. “It is not unusual.”

Pidot respected Brooks’ and Heck’s decisions to resign but said was remorseful about their departures.

“They were very valuable members of the commission, but I don’t see that experience interfering with the continuation of the functioning of the commission going forward.”

Lina Ruiz is TCPalm's watchdog reporter for Martin County. You can reach her at lina.ruiz@tcpalm.com, on Twitter @Lina_Ruiz48 or at 321-501-3845.