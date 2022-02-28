Do you love your company? Idaho Press to honor top local workplaces

One of the most fun things we get to do at the Idaho Press is highlight success and innovation in our community.

We invite you to help us do that through our Idaho Press Top Workplaces project, which is entering its second year.

Through the initiative — a partnership with national business research firm Energage — local employees will have the opportunity to be surveyed about their employers. We’ll honor the top companies with the highest marks for organizational health in our Idaho Press Top Workplaces publication and fall event.

We are curious to learn more about how local organizations right here in the Treasure Valley have fared over the past year through a myriad of challenges — the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, a changing and evolving workforce, and our community which continues to grow and develop right before our eyes. We look forward to recognizing these organizations as Idaho Press Top Workplaces for 2022.

We felt it was critical to partner with a company that has the experience and expertise to ensure this research is accurate and useful for all our local partners. Energage helps companies turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and provides a platform to recognize employers for a job well done. The company is built on 15 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations. We are confident that Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmarking available today.

Last year’s effort was a resounding success, with over 3,561 surveyed and 18 organizations recognized for excellence. The top winners were Lovevery , an early-childhood products firm based in Boise with 156 Treasure Valley employees that has offices on three continents. It took top honors in the mid-sized workplaces category; and Capital Auto Loan, a Meridian-based company with 35 Treasure Valley employees that has also expanded into Utah and Montana, and won the top recognition in the small-sized workplaces category.

“It was a great source of pride to our entire team to be honored as a Top Workplace in Idaho. Most meaningful was that the scoring was based on anonymous feedback from the entire team,” said Travis Hawkes, CEO of Capital Auto Loan. “We have shared this recognition often over the last year with new and prospective hires, vendors, and investors. It also has served as an external reminder of our internal goals around culture, communication, and workplace happiness.”

“Being recognized as a Top Workplace validates our commitment to giving our employees and the community a unique, mission-driven laboratory for growth,” said Lovevery Co-Founder and President Roderick Morris. “Lovevery has an entrepreneurial and welcoming home base in Boise, and we look forward to seeing the Top Workplaces recognition helping us attract future Lovevery employees with a diversity of skills and backgrounds, bound by a common dedication to our mission to support families through early childhood.”

This year’s Idaho Press Top Workplaces starts with an open call for nominations. If you believe that you work for one of the Treasure Valley’s Top Workplaces, we want to hear from you.

We are accepting nominations now through March 26 at idahopress.com/nominate . Any organization in the Treasure Valley with 35 or more employees is eligible to participate. Once nominated, eligible companies will be contacted by Energage to begin the survey process, in which employees’ answers will be confidential.

Recipients of the Idaho Press Top Workplaces awards are scheduled to be announced in October.

Have the leaders in your organization stepped up to meet the challenges of the past year? If so, we want to hear about it and celebrate it.

We are looking forward to sharing the results with you later this year. To learn more about this new program please visit the FAQs found at topworkplaces.com/faq/idaho .