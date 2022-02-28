Average gas prices up 1.7 cents in Wyoming in the past week

CHEYENNE – Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 1.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.39 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.

Prices in Wyoming are 11.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand 86.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $2.95 per gallon Sunday, while the most expensive was $3.79, a difference of 84 cents per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 7.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.59 per gallon Monday. The national average is up 23.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 87.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.