Ukraine wants to join the EU. Here's how that would work

By Rachel Treisman
WEKU
WEKU
 2 days ago

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has applied for Ukraine to join the European Union, after appealing to its leaders for immediate entry. Gaining membership is a complex process.

Comments

ASHeels
1d ago

They Have Been Asking For YEARS And Being Blocked By Other NATO Member Countries That Have Been Benefiting From Corruption And Making A Fortune. We Convinced Them Back Around 1991 To Give Up All Of Their Nukes (That Were Their Protection From Russia - For Example) And That Even Though They Were Not A NATO Member And Protected By The Treaty We (USA) & Other Countries Would Come To Their Aid And Help Defend/Protect Them If Ever Needed. LET THEM IN AND ACTIVATE THE TREATY!! STOP PUTIN BEFORE HE GETS STARTED!!

Reply(3)
4
#Ukraine#Eu#Ukrainian#The European Union
