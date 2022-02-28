Funniest Interview I've ever seen of BLAKE SHELTON at Country Radio Seminar

‘The Voice’ coach has really taken to being a stepparent to the three boys, and he seems so happy to be a part of his wife’s family. Fatherhood comes naturally for Blake Shelton, 45. The country star revealed how close he’s become with his wife Gwen Stefani‘s sons (Kingston, 15, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, 8), since they tied the knot in July 2021. Blake sounded in awe of the three boys in a new interview with People, published on Monday February 28. The Voice coach has formed a solid bond with his wife and co-star’s sons.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 4 DAYS AGO