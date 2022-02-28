ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

New this week: Plenty of Dolly Parton and 'Lucy and Desi'

By The Associated Press
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NYJwf_0eRVPSH200
The Stream This combination of photos shows promotional art for "Our Flag Means Death," a series premiering March 3 on HBO Max, left, and "Lucy and Desi," a documentary premiering March 4 on Amazon. (HBO Max/Prime Video via AP) (Uncredited)

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week.

MOVIES

— If "Being the Ricardos" left you wanting more Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, or just a less Sorkin-ized version of the larger-than-life couple, Amazon Prime Video has Amy Poehler's documentary "Lucy and Desi" coming to the service Friday. Poehler has said that she wanted to give audiences a deeper understanding of the couple, their creativity, their tumultuous relationship and their groundbreaking sitcom "I Love Lucy." The doc includes interviews with Norman Lear, Bette Midler and Carol Burnett. "Being the Ricardos," which got Oscar nominations for Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem, is also on Prime if you want to make a night of it.

— Modern dating can be a horror show, so Noa (Daisy Edgar-Jones of "Normal People" fame) is excited to meet a handsome stranger (Sebastian Stan) in the grocery store who seems to be perfect boyfriend material in "Fresh." The directorial debut of Mimi Cave is part comedy, part thriller and it's coming to Hulu on Friday. The Sundance breakout had many buzzing about its provocative twists but it's best to go in knowing as little as possible.

— With about a month to go until the Oscars, there’s still plenty of time to brush up on the nominees and more best picture contenders are hitting streaming services this month including Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story,” available on Disney+ on Wednesday, and Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s “Drive My Car,” on HBO Max on Wednesday. “West Side Story” has seven nominations, including one for supporting actress Ariana DeBose (a favorite to win) for her portrayal of Anita which Oscar-savants will know is a role that got her co-star Rita Moreno an Oscar in 1962. The Japanese drama “Drive My Car,” meanwhile, has four including best director, international feature and adapted screenplay (it’s based on a Haruki Murakami short story).

— AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr

MUSIC

— Dolly Parton has a big week ahead when she hosts the ACM Awards and drops not just a new album but also a novel. The 12-track album, "Run, Rose, Run," out Friday, serves as a companion to the book novel by the same name co-authored by James Patterson and Parton, which is set for release on Monday, March 7. The book is a mystery set in Nashville about two singers — an older, jaded icon and a young newcomer with a dark past. The album is described as a soundtrack and includes the song "Blue Bonnet Breeze," which Parton describes a "Romeo and Juliet kind of story."

— You know him from "24," "Stand By Me" and "A Few Good Men," but Kiefer Sutherland is also a musician. His third studio album "Bloor Street" drops Friday and includes the singles "So Full of Love," "Two Stepping in Time" and the title track. The music leans into Americana and country and the album is named after the main thoroughfare through Toronto, a place where as a teenage Sutherland had his first job, first kiss and where he played guitar for loose change. The song "County Jail Gate" is inspired by the 48 days he spent in jail for driving under the influence.

— Things always tend to get interesting when Nilüfer Yanya is making music and that's very true of "Painless," which showcases the singer-songwriter's combination of indie rock, soul, jazz and trip-hop. It's her sequel to 2019's rave-reviewed "Miss Universe" and lands Friday, following the superb single "afterlife." The Guardian newspaper calls it "prickly, occasionally jazzy, and always catchy post-punk that lands somewhere between Joy Division, King Krule and PJ Harvey." The daughter of visual artists, Yanya grew up in London. listening to Turkish and classical music, and picking up a guitar at 12.

— AP Entertainment Writer Mark Kennedy

TELEVISION

— Roger Allam, known to fans of PBS' "Endeavor" as British police detective Fred Thursday, takes a cross-channel jaunt to play a French crime-buster in "Murder in Provence." The three-episode series based on M.L. Longworth's novels debuts Tuesday, March 1, on streaming service BritBox. Allam stars as investigating judge Antoine Verlaque of Aix-en-Provence, a lovely city also conveniently home here to menace and mysteries. Nancy Carroll plays his partner in romance and sleuthing, with Keala Settle ("The Greatest Showman") as a trusted detective.

The ACM Awards are touting a lineup that includes Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean and Dolly Parton — with Parton as host, performer and the recipient of a tribute by Kelly Clarkson. Viewers also should be aware that the ceremony has moved from its longtime network home of CBS to streaming service Amazon Prime Video. Other artists set for the two-hour show (8 p.m. EST Monday, March 7) from Las Vegas include Thomas Rhett, Brittney Spencer, Brothers Osborne, Eric Church, Kelsea Ballerini and Chris Young, who leads the nominees' field with seven nods.

— Ready for a good pirate yarn, one afloat on a sea of puns, slapstick and general all-around silliness? The 10-episode "Our Flag Means Death," debuting Thursday on HBO Max, stars Rhys Darby as Stede Bonnet, a landowner who reinvents himself, very awkwardly, as the Gentleman Pirate. He teams up with Taika Waititi as Edward Teach, aka the notorious Blackbeard. While real-life 18th-century figures Bonnet and Blackbeard did cross paths, it would be misguided to base a history paper on the mischievous comedy created by David Jenkins and produced by Waititi. The cast includes Fred Armisen and Leslie Jones.

— AP Television Writer Lynn Elber

___

Catch up on AP's entertainment coverage here: https://apnews.com/apf-entertainment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert reveals her 'heart is broken' during emotional ACM Awards appearance

Miranda Lambert won the biggest prize of the night at the ACM Awards on Monday after being crowned Entertainer of the Year. But her joy over finally scooping the coveted title was tinged with sadness as she revealed her heartbreak during an emotional acceptance speech. Miranda was unable to attend the Las Vegas ceremony as she is currently in London, England, for a string of upcoming shows.
CELEBRITIES
CultureMap Houston

Lucy and Desi dives deep into work and lives of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz

For a show that’s been off the air for over 60 years, I Love Lucy is sure getting a lot of attention these days. First came Aaron Sorkin’s Being the Ricardos, a film that nabbed both Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem Oscar nominations for their portrayals of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, respectively. And now comes the documentary Lucy and Desi, which dives deep into the working and personal relationship of the famous couple.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carrie Underwood
Person
Amy Poehler
Person
Haruki Murakami
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
Lucille Ball
Person
Blackbeard
Person
Carol Burnett
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
Taika Waititi
Person
Desi Arnaz
Person
Bette Midler
Person
Ariana Debose
Person
Roger Allam
Person
Kelsea Ballerini
Person
Kiefer Sutherland
Person
Steven Spielberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Romeo And Juliet#The Associated Press#Amazon Prime Video#Disney#West Side Story#Japanese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
WATE

New Dolly Parton album coming Friday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s time to celebrate, we’re about to get new music from Dolly Parton!. Dolly Parton has a new album coming out titled “Run Rose Run.” The album is available for pre-order and will be released on Friday, March 4. “Run Rose...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Sanford Herald

Dolly Parton to Livestream 'Dollyverse' SXSW Performance on Blockchain

Dolly Parton is to live stream her ‘Dollyverse' SXSW performance on Blockchain. The 76-year-old country icon is teaming up with Fox Entertainment’s Blockchain Creative Labs to launch the web experience at the South by Southwest festival, where she will perform songs from her new album 'Run, Rose, Run' and discuss her upcoming debut novel of the same name with co-author James Patterson.
INTERNET
Billboard

Dolly Parton Launches New Spotify Series With James Patterson

At 75, Dolly Parton remains busier than ever. In addition to hosting the March 7 ACM Awards with Gabby Barrett and Jimmie Allen, on Wednesday (Feb. 23), the country superstar and co-author James Patterson launched the Run, Rose, Run bookcast on Spotify. The bookcast, which will release multiple episodes weekly,...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Renée Zellweger reveals she walked to Oscars in the rain as a way of keeping herself ‘grounded’

Renée Zellweger has revealed that she prefers to walk to high-profile awards shows such as the Oscars rather than take a limousine.The Judy star, 52, shared some of her unique pre-show habits during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, where she explained that the rituals allow her to remain “grounded” during these “once-in-a-lifetime” experiences.Zellweger opened up about the rituals after Fallon asked her whether she gets excited by the awards, such as the 2020 Oscars, where she won Best Actress for her role in Judy, to which she said: “I want to be grounded …...
CELEBRITIES
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
80K+
Followers
89K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy