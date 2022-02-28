ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pancho Villa’s stash house grabs attention of History Channel treasure hunters

By Karla Draksler
KTSM
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Treasure hunters of History Channel’s show Beyond Oak Island took on a mission to find Pancho Villa’s hidden treasure and now the first episode of the new season will reveal what they have found.

Matty Blake, one of the hosts of Beyond Oak Island, explained he received an email form local historians who introduced him to the story of Pancho Villa, an (in)famous Mexican Revolution general who also operated in El Paso back in 1920s.

We said this sounds awesome we all wanted in,” Blake said.

They packed up and were in El Paso just a few days after they learned about Pancho Villa’s stash house in the Downtown area.

“We knew the stash house contains some leftovers from Pancho Villa,” he explained adding that the expertise of the local team helped them with the investigation tremendously.

The new season of Beyond Oak Island will kick off with Pancho Villa’s stash house treasure hunt and will air on March 1 at 8 p.m. on History Channel.

Blake described treasure hunting as a job that requires dedication and patience.

“Treasure hunting takes most treasure hunters most of their life and most of them aren’t wealthy. It’s very rare that you hit that motherlode and get those millions it just doesn’t happen a lot ,” he said,” but it’s about the love of doing it, the process of learning history. And maybe you do make that find and it has happened on the show.”

Blake said he loved El Paso’s hospitality and would like to come back, not just for more treasure hunting, but for the tacos as well.

