Two-vehicle crash closes Shadyside Tunnel

UPDATE (2:40 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 28): Kanawha Metro says that Shadyside Tunnel is currently shut down while crews remove the vehicles from this crash.

Four people were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A crash occurred outside Shadyside Tunnel in St. Albans on Monday afternoon.

Kanawha Metro says that two vehicles were involved in the crash.

There is no word on the extent of any injuries.

13 News has a crew on the way to the scene, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.

