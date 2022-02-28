Raiders, Jaguars to open NFL preseason in Hall of Fame game

OAKLAND (BCN) A popular, beloved high school football coach has died following a battle with cancer, according to a spokesperson for the Oakland Unified School District. Adrian Cooper, known affectionately as "Coop", died Feb. 26, it was announced Saturday. Cooper was 40. He died three weeks after attending college signing day for his players on Feb. 2. Cooper was assistant football coach at Oakland's Fremont High School. Last September, he was diagnosed with lymphoma of the stomach. During the last several months, he was undergoing chemotherapy.
