Raiders, Jaguars to open NFL preseason in Hall of Fame game

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCANTON, Ohio (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars will open the 2022 NFL preseason schedule on Aug. 4 in the Hall of Fame game. Former Raiders receiver Cliff Branch and defensive...

