Mayor Wu files proposal to curb targeted residential picketing

 2 days ago
BOSTON, Mass. — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu filed a proposal on Monday to add parameters to targeted residential picketing. The proposal would restrict targeted residential picketing only between the hours of 9:00 p.m. and 9:00 a.m.

Also, it would not affect marches or protests passing through residential areas.

Targeted residential picketing is defined as picketing, protesting, or demonstrating, with or without signs or sound amplification, specifically directed towards a particular residence or one or more occupants of the residence and which takes place before or about the targeted residence.

“Boston has a strong legacy of activism, and it’s important to uphold and protect the ability to speak out and advocate fiercely to keep our democracy strong,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “But in a moment of divided national politics, we can’t normalize the harassment and hate spilling over into our communities.”

Wu has dealt with ongoing protests outside her home over her controversial vaccine mandate. But, the ordinance would protect not just elected officials’ homes but any targeted residence.

“People have a right to privacy and peace in their homes,” said Acting Commissioner and Superintendent-in-Chief Gregory Long. “This ordinance will add to our existing laws to stop harassment of residents in their private homes while respecting the right to protest.”

To read the mayor’s full ordinance, click here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

