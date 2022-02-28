ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

NASA, SpaceX and Axiom will preview private Ax-1 ISS mission today: Watch live

By Mike Wall
Space.com
Space.com
 5 days ago
NASA, SpaceX and Houston company Axiom Space will discuss a landmark private space mission today (Feb. 28), and you can watch it live. Axiom Space plans to launch Ax-1, the first all-private crewed mission to the International Space Station, on March 30. A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch a Crew...

Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Earth, TX
Houston, TX
