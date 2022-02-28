Panther Valley-NDGP Boys Basketball

There are 52 PIAA berths up for grabs at this weekend’s Class 3A Northeast Regional wrestling tournament at Liberty’s Memorial Gym. Most will go to the District 11 powerhouse, but not all. Who are the best bets from Districts 2 and 12 to leave Bethlehem with a ticket for Hershey? Here’s a look at 10 who could leave with the highest finishes. Top 10 from Districts 2-12 Class 3A (in alphabetical ...
READING, Pa. - Berks Catholic punched their ticket to the PIAA District III Class 4A Boys basketball final on Thursday with a wire-to-wire 58-46 win Monday over Littlestown at the Lloyd Wolf Gymnasium. The Saints went on a 15-4 run in the second quarter to build a double-digit lead at...
Cumberland Valley and Dallastown meet up Monday night with a spot in the District 3 6A championship on the line. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. from Dallastown Area High School. PennLive is bringing you exclusive, live stream coverage of the semifinal game.
Berks Catholic has its sights set on a trip to Hershey and a berth in the District 3 Class 4A girls basketball championship game. In order to get there, the third-seeded Saints will first need to earn a win over seventh-seeded Bermudian Springs in the semifinals on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Wolf Gymnasium.
WOOSTER — No. 1 seed Norwayne and seventh-seeded Elyria Catholic entered their Division III Wooster District semifinal with different styles — the Bobcats’ space-and-pace, and the Panthers owning the size advantage. Norwayne dominated in the second and third quarters and ended Elyria Catholic’s season, 79-56, on Feb....
RALEIGH — Millbrook junior guard Reychel Douglas has let her basketball playing speak for her all season. Douglas’ greatest delight after Tuesday’s 58-57 N.C. 4A state quarterfinal win over visiting Panther Creek — in which Douglas netted 31 points — might have been the impact of her spoken words.
Check out the lists below to see the per-game season stat leaders through the regular season in the Colonial Valley Conference in six statistical categories: points, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and 3-pointers made. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com.
CHICO — The No. 1 seeded Pleasant Valley boys basketball team advanced to the second round of the CIF NorCal Division III regional playoffs with ease Tuesday night, defeating No. 15 seed Santa Cruz 70-42 at Varley Gym in Chico. PV will now face the No. 8 seed Menlo...
It’s back to the “Pete” and the WPIAL championship game for the Chartiers Valley girls basketball team. The Petersen Events Center on the University of Pittsburgh campus is becoming a second home for the Colts. Chartiers Valley punched its ticket to the WPIAL finals for the fifth...
2-Fox Chapel (22-1) vs. 3-Central Catholic (18-5) 8 p.m. Tuesday, AHN Arena, Peters Township High School. Winner plays: Winner of 1-North Hills (23-0)/4-Mt. Lebanon (16-8) Saturday at 7 p.m. in championship game at Petersen Events Center. Layup lines: Fox Chapel turned away Pine-Richland, 77-67, in the quarterfinals on Friday as...
Charleston – With a bigger home crowd than usual and a long-coveted state tournament berth hanging in the balance, Capital girls basketball coaches and players admitted there were some nerves early in the Cougars’ Class AAAA Region 3 co-final against Woodrow Wilson on Wednesday. But it was nothing...
ELLETTSVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Landon Carr scored 12 points and had a career high 22 rebounds in Northview’s 65-35 victory over West Vigo on Wednesday evening. The Knights led throughout the game and built on their 31-18 halftime lead. They extended that with a 7-0 run to open the 3rd quarter. The Knights advance to […]
John Celli brought 19 points, six rebounds and four assists as second-seeded Tenafly fended off 15th-seeded Pascack Valley, 63-62, in the first round of the North Jersey, Section 1, Group 3 tournament in Tenafly. Reilly Benowitz scored 15 points while Yoav Regev added 13 points and nine rebounds for Tenafly...
The Schuylkill Valley girls basketball team saw its season end with a 63-41 loss to Bishop McDevitt in a District 3 Class 4A consolation semifinal and state qualifier Tuesday at Leesport. The fourth-seeded Panthers (20-4) dug themselves an early hole against the ninth-seeded Crusaders (12-6) and were not able to...
PLAINS TWP. — Circumstances kept Wilkes-Barre Area from playing a game for 10 days. The Wolfpack, though, did enough on both ends of the court Monday night to earn a return to the District 2 Class 6A girls basketball championship game. Guard Danayjha Moore scored 16 points and center...
On the air: Video livestream: TribHSSN.TribLive.com. No., Name, Ht., Cl., Pos. Notable: The senior-laden Crusaders have cruised into the WPIAL finals after a 66-34 win over No. 8 Rochester in the quarterfinals and 71-36 triumph over No. 4 Geibel in Saturday’s semifinals. … Senior 6-foot-6 forward Jaden Gales (17.1 ppg) and senior guard Kevaughn Price (15.1 ppg) lead the Crusaders’ scoring. Among 10 seniors on the roster, Price (14), Gales (11) and guard Kai Spears (16) spearheaded the semifinal win. … Four starters returned from last year’s title team — Gales, Price, senior guard Jhamil Fife and junior guard Shea Champine. … Bishop Canevin played a challenging nonsection schedule that included wins over Belle Vernon and Greensburg Central Catholic, along with competitive losses to Penn Hills, Central Catholic, Butler and Fox Chapel. … The Crusaders won their first WPIAL boys basketball championship in 2021 but had to forfeit their PIAA quarterfinal minutes before tipoff because of covid-19 issues.
LEHMAN TWP. — The third meeting on Tuesday resembled the second meeting three weeks earlier. That was good for Lake-Lehman and bad for Nanticoke Area. Lehman shut down Nanticoke Area’s 3-point shooting and dominated inside with its size just like last time as the Black Knights posted a 55-33 win in the District 2 Class 4A girls basketball third-place game.
