ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Panther Valley-NDGP Boys Basketball

By Patrick Matsinko
Times News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhotos from Notre Dame Green Pond's...

www.tnonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Morning Call

Regional wrestling: Top 10 Class 3A wrestlers to watch from Districts 2, 12

There are 52 PIAA berths up for grabs at this weekend’s Class 3A Northeast Regional wrestling tournament at Liberty’s Memorial Gym. Most will go to the District 11 powerhouse, but not all. Who are the best bets from Districts 2 and 12 to leave Bethlehem with a ticket for Hershey? Here’s a look at 10 who could leave with the highest finishes. Top 10 from Districts 2-12 Class 3A (in alphabetical ...
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#Notre Dame Green Pond
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WTWO/WAWV

G2H: Northview beats West Vigo

ELLETTSVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Landon Carr scored 12 points and had a career high 22 rebounds in Northview’s 65-35 victory over West Vigo on Wednesday evening. The Knights led throughout the game and built on their 31-18 halftime lead. They extended that with a 7-0 run to open the 3rd quarter. The Knights advance to […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
Tribune-Review

2022 WPIAL Class A boys basketball championship breakdown: Bishop Canevin vs. Union

On the air: Video livestream: TribHSSN.TribLive.com. No., Name, Ht., Cl., Pos. Notable: The senior-laden Crusaders have cruised into the WPIAL finals after a 66-34 win over No. 8 Rochester in the quarterfinals and 71-36 triumph over No. 4 Geibel in Saturday’s semifinals. … Senior 6-foot-6 forward Jaden Gales (17.1 ppg) and senior guard Kevaughn Price (15.1 ppg) lead the Crusaders’ scoring. Among 10 seniors on the roster, Price (14), Gales (11) and guard Kai Spears (16) spearheaded the semifinal win. … Four starters returned from last year’s title team — Gales, Price, senior guard Jhamil Fife and junior guard Shea Champine. … Bishop Canevin played a challenging nonsection schedule that included wins over Belle Vernon and Greensburg Central Catholic, along with competitive losses to Penn Hills, Central Catholic, Butler and Fox Chapel. … The Crusaders won their first WPIAL boys basketball championship in 2021 but had to forfeit their PIAA quarterfinal minutes before tipoff because of covid-19 issues.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy