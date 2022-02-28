Museum's annual auction set March 12

Wordi Gras, the self proclaimed "Redneck Mardi Gras", took place over the weekend in the small town of Worden, IL. Originating in 2006, Wordi Gras began after a group of friends had to cancel their plans of attending St. Louis's own Mardi Gras event after poor winter weather hit the area. Undeterred from missing a Mardi Gras experience, the troupe of buddies called the only two bars in town, and asked the establishments to send their patrons outside. The collective of partying companions hopped in one red pick up truck, and drove back and forth between the two bars blaring music, and throwing beads to the delighted citizens of Worden. The friends decided to continue the tradition the following year, and their parade gained momentum. Each and every year the parade grows in size, and this weekend the town of 1,044 saw it's population nearly double. Newlyweds Kayleigh & Joey Muyleart from Granite City, IL even made the parade their wedding reception after tying the knot that earlier that morning.

