Museums

Museum's annual auction set March 12

By Journal-Courier
 2 days ago
The Prairie Land Heritage Museum Fall Festival and Steam Show was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The museum will be holding its annual auction March 12.  (Darren Iozia)

Prairie Land Heritage Museum's annual consignment auction will begin at 9 a.m. March 12 on the museum grounds at 1005 W. Michigan Ave.

Items for consignment will be accepted 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Friday through March 11.

Jacksonville, IL
