Chicago gas prices going up with rest of US, GasBuddy analyst says

Everyone is feeling the impact of rising gas prices.

The Chicago average, according to GasBuddy, is $3.97 a gallon.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, joined ABC7 Chicago to talk about it Monday.

Gas prices have risen 16.6 cents per gallon in the last week, De Haan said.

Prices in Chicago are 35.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 99.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 7.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.59/g.

The national average is up 23.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 87.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.