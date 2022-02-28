Syracuse lacrosse drops in polls after big loss at Virginia

As March Madness approaches, I’ve found myself watching a lot of the Big East games like Villanova vs. Georgetown, Providence vs Connecticut, etc. I was telling my Dad the other day, I wish Syracuse was still in the Big East. I miss the old rivalries with Georgetown, UConn, St. John’s, Seton Hall, Providence. I know they left to go to the ACC for money. I didn’t like it then and I don’t like it now. To me, Syracuse basketball hasn’t been the same. Don’t get me wrong; I still watch the team and cheer them on. But I will never look at Syracuse vs. Duke or North Carolina ever the same as the old Big East rivalries.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO