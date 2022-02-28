Syracuse lacrosse drops in polls after big loss at Virginia

Syracuse, N.Y. — Symir Torrence could be available to play when Syracuse basketball opens the ACC tournament against Florida State on Wednesday afternoon in Brooklyn. Torrence, a reserve guard, traveled with the team and has been cleared to practice, according to SU director of media relations Pete Moore. If everything goes well during the team’s practice on Tuesday, Torrence will be able to play on Wednesday.
As March Madness approaches, I’ve found myself watching a lot of the Big East games like Villanova vs. Georgetown, Providence vs Connecticut, etc. I was telling my Dad the other day, I wish Syracuse was still in the Big East. I miss the old rivalries with Georgetown, UConn, St. John’s, Seton Hall, Providence. I know they left to go to the ACC for money. I didn’t like it then and I don’t like it now. To me, Syracuse basketball hasn’t been the same. Don’t get me wrong; I still watch the team and cheer them on. But I will never look at Syracuse vs. Duke or North Carolina ever the same as the old Big East rivalries.
The 2022 ACC basketball tournament begins Tuesday in Brooklyn. Things get started with No. 12 Pittsburgh against No. 13 Boston College at 2 p.m. on ACC Network. >> ACC tournament betting preview: Odds and best bets, featuring No. 9 seed Syracuse. No. 9 seed Syracuse will face No. 8 Florida...
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Former Syracuse University football player Michael Bill has promised a gift of $2 million for the team’s new locker room, according to a press release from the school. The new locker room will be one of the upgrades made as Syracuse transitions its Manley Field House...
Four years after helping Liverpool to its first state title in boys basketball, Charles Pride helped propel Bryant College to the school’s first NCAA tournament bid in a conference championship game marred by fighting fans. The Bulldogs dominated Wagner 70-43 in the Northeast Conference tournament championship game on Tuesday,...
The 2022 ACC basketball tournament bracket is set, and the first round of games begin on Tuesday, March 8 (3/8/2022). The full tournament will be broadcast on various cable TV stations and available to live stream across a number of platforms, with the championship scheduled for Saturday, March 12 on ESPN.
The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team take on the Florida State Seminoles in Round 2 of the 2022 ACC Tournament at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. on Wednesday, March 9 (3/9/2022). The game will be broadcast on ESPN at 12 p.m. ET. It can be streamed live on fuboTV,...
The Colgate University men’s basketball team plays the Navy Midshipmen for the Patriot League Championship and a spot in the NCAA Tournament at Reid Athletic Center on Wednesday, March 9 (3/9/2022). The game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network at 7:30 p.m. ET. It can be streamed live...
GREEN BEER SUNDAY: Green Beer Grand Marshal Jean Doner and Dennis Coleman raise the first green beers of the season on Sunday in Syracuse. The pandemic forced last year's Green Beer Sunday to go inside without a parade, but with Covid cases dropping, parade day returned full-force. The missing element this year was obvious, though. Peter Coleman, the man who created Green Beer Sunday, wasn't here to draw the first pint. He died in August after a brief illness. A statue of Peter Coleman sitting on a park bench arrived just prior to the beer truck and parked itself in front of Coleman's Authentic Irish Pub. See more photos. (Charlie Miller photo)
Katelyn Bordwell, a 24 year-old pro archer from Tully, took third place last week at an Archery Shooter’s Association competition in Foley, Alabama. It was her first time competing in the 3-D pro class, in which archers take aim at life-size foam mock-ups of game animals without the aid of range finders.
