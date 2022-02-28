ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse lacrosse drops in polls after big loss at Virginia

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse held firm in the polls last week after a loss to the top-ranked team in the country. It didn’t avoid taking a tumble this week. The SU men’s lacrosse...

Syracuse’s Symir Torrence cleared to practice, could be back for ACC tournament

Syracuse, N.Y. — Symir Torrence could be available to play when Syracuse basketball opens the ACC tournament against Florida State on Wednesday afternoon in Brooklyn. Torrence, a reserve guard, traveled with the team and has been cleared to practice, according to SU director of media relations Pete Moore. If everything goes well during the team’s practice on Tuesday, Torrence will be able to play on Wednesday.
Syracuse basketball fan misses Big East glory days (Your Letters)

As March Madness approaches, I’ve found myself watching a lot of the Big East games like Villanova vs. Georgetown, Providence vs Connecticut, etc. I was telling my Dad the other day, I wish Syracuse was still in the Big East. I miss the old rivalries with Georgetown, UConn, St. John’s, Seton Hall, Providence. I know they left to go to the ACC for money. I didn’t like it then and I don’t like it now. To me, Syracuse basketball hasn’t been the same. Don’t get me wrong; I still watch the team and cheer them on. But I will never look at Syracuse vs. Duke or North Carolina ever the same as the old Big East rivalries.
Walsh on gun violence at Destiny USA: ‘They’ve got a real problem’ (Good Morning CNY for March 8)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 38; Low: 26. Mostly cloudy; breezy and colder. See the 5-day forecast. GREEN BEER SUNDAY: Green Beer Grand Marshal Jean Doner and Dennis Coleman raise the first green beers of the season on Sunday in Syracuse. The pandemic forced last year’s Green Beer Sunday to go inside without a parade, but with Covid cases dropping, parade day returned full-force. The missing element this year was obvious, though. Peter Coleman, the man who created Green Beer Sunday, wasn’t here to draw the first pint. He died in August after a brief illness. A statue of Peter Coleman sitting on a park bench arrived just prior to the beer truck and parked itself in front of Coleman’s Authentic Irish Pub. See more photos. (Charlie Miller photo)
