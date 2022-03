Regenerative dentistry is an emerging field promising to revolutionise the way we approach and perform clinical therapies. This multidisciplinary field, integrating cellular biology, material science and tissue engineering, aims to restore and maintain biological vitality unlike conventional dental therapies, providing a new approach in achieving sustainability within dentistry. Although this emerging field in dentistry seems futuristic and a distant reality, it is closer than we perceive it, as rapid scientific advances contribute to novel technologies. In this opinion piece we share our views on the emerging field and the need of embedding the scientific knowledge and sustainability within the dental curriculum. We critically discuss challenges and quests ahead of our dental profession facing the future.

SCIENCE ・ 12 DAYS AGO