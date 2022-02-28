ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Leeds United confirm appointment of former RB Leipzig boss Jesse Marsch as Marcelo Bielsa's successor... and ex-USA international will be tasked with steering Premier League strugglers to safety as they hover above drop zone

By Ben Nagle for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Leeds United have confirmed the appointment of new head coach Jesse Marsch, with the American vowing to win over supporters ‘even if they don’t like my accent’.

The 48-year-old replaces the popular Marcelo Bielsa, who was sacked on Sunday with the team two points above the relegation zone.

Marsch, who lasted only 21 games in his last job at RB Leipzig this season, will take charge of Leeds for the first time at Leicester on Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uIIrX_0eRVM0QS00
Former RB Leipzig manager Jesse Marsch has been appointed as Leeds United's new boss
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LlGUn_0eRVM0QS00
Leeds have conceded 20 goals in their last four games and taken one point from the last 18

He said: ‘I have a lot to prove to our fanbase that I’m the right guy to follow such a hero like Marcelo Bielsa.

‘I think the key is, if they see the team play with passion and heart and show they are clear with the playing model and are aggressive, then I think the fans will tolerate the coach, even if they don’t like his accent or he’s not as popular as the previous coach.

‘Over time, I’ve always found that I’ve had an incredibly passionate and well-connected relationship with the fanbase.’

Director of football Victor Orta, who pushed for Marsch’s appointment, said: ‘Jesse is someone we identified a number of years ago during his time at Red Bull Salzburg and we believe his philosophy and style of football aligns with that of the club and will suit the players very well.

‘We have a long-term plan and firmly believe he can take Leeds United to the next level and are excited for what the future holds.’

The two-cap former USA international, 48, has had jobs in the Red Bull programme since 2015, first taking charge at New York Red Bulls, before spells in Europe with RB Salzburg and most recently RB Leipzig.

He won back-to-back Austrian Bundesliga titles with Salzburg, but lasted just 21 games at Leipzig after replacing Julian Nagelsmann at the helm.

Marsch won eight, drew four and lost nine in the dugout at the club, before he and the club mutually agreed to part ways in December.

He has been out of work for the two months since, which will likely have been a contributing factor to his appointment at Leeds, given the club will not have needed to pay any compensation to secure his signature.

There are, though, some concerns from fans at his lack of experience in English football. He will be thrown into a relegation battle with Leeds having never played or managed in the Premier League, or the lower divisions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kjwgm_0eRVM0QS00
Marsch is a former USA international, but has never managed in English football before
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZYmyG_0eRVM0QS00
Bielsa's three-and-a-half year tenure came to an end when he was sacked on Sunday morning
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=231wCV_0eRVM0QS00
Leeds have struggled defensively and Marsch will be tasked with steering them to safety

Leeds have a vital run of fixtures over the next couple of months, with no games against the so-called 'Big Six' until the visit of Chelsea on April 16.

Leicester, Aston Villa and Norwich are their next three games, and Marsch will be desperate to pick up some points and extend the gap between themselves and the relegation zone.

As it stands, they are 16th in the table but only two points ahead of 18th-placed Burnley and the dreaded drop zone.

Everton and Burnley below them both have two games in hand, meaning Leeds could easily find themselves occupying a spot in the bottom three in the coming days and weeks.

Bielsa bid farewell to his players after the defeat by Spurs on Saturday, and there were plenty of gushing messages to the squad for their outgoing boss.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nWLfZ_0eRVM0QS00
Bielsa left with plenty of well-wishes from players and fans after taking them back to the top

Star striker Patrick Bamford and captain Liam Cooper led the emotional tributes, with the latter posting: 'You united a club, a city & a team going nowhere. I will be forever grateful for everything you and your staff did for me and my family. A club legend of our era. Gracias Marcelo,' followed by a white heart.

Bamford posted on Instagram with the caption: 'Thank you. The man who changed everything for everyone'.

Kalvin Phillips said: 'Thank you Marcelo for everything you have done for me. You saw in me what I didn't even see in myself. You helped me grow as a player but most importantly as a person. Wishing you all the best in your next chapter. Gracias Marcelo Vamos Leeds!!'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YEFcu_0eRVM0QS00
Marsch lasted 21 games in charge of RB Leipzig before leaving by mutual consent in December
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FFnVw_0eRVM0QS00
Bielsa leaves Leeds with the team hovering just two points above the relegation zone 

Defender Pascal Struijk added: 'Thank you for everything Marcelo, in these past 4 years you've helped me grow into the player I am now. You have taught me so much and I will cherish that forever'.

With just one point picked up from a possible 18 in recent weeks, the writing was on the wall for Bielsa, despite his heroic work at Elland Road.

All eyes will now be on Marsch to see if he can pick up the pieces and guide Leeds to safety, and another season in the Premier League.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Jurgen Klopp hails 'incredible' Takumi Minamino and claims he delivered 'his best game' for Liverpool after scoring twice in their FA Cup win over Norwich... as Roy Keane says the Japanese forward 'deserves a lot of credit' for his Anfield display

Jurgen Klopp heaped praise on Takumi Minamino for his performance against Norwich City in the FA Cup on Wednesday evening. Minamino bagged a brace to see Liverpool win 2-1 at home and secure a place in the quarter-final of the competition. Klopp said Wednesday night's fixture against Norwich was the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Bamford
Person
Kalvin Phillips
Person
Marcelo Bielsa
Person
Julian Nagelsmann
Person
Jesse Marsch
Daily Mail

'I can only think about Chelsea with Roman Abramovich': Blues boss Thomas Tuchel admits the Russian's decision to put the club up for sale 'hasn't sunk in yet' after his side beat Luton 3-2 in the wake of the news

Thomas Tuchel has admitted he cannot begin to think about life after Roman Abramovich at Chelsea. Russian-Israeli billionaire Abramovich confirmed his 'incredibly difficult decision' to sell Chelsea on Wednesday night, amid Russia's continued invasion of Ukraine. The 55-year-old has owned the Blues since 2003 and helped steer the Stamford Bridge...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

How West Brom’s hopes went south… Steve Bruce has had a dreadful start with the Baggies now in the bottom half of the Championship, but the damage was done when they went for Valerien Ismael over Chris Wilder

The West Bromwich Albion fans who showered their team with boos for the umpteenth time this season may reflect that if their club had taken a different route last summer, everything could have been so different. In their two most recent seasons outside the top flight, Albion never dropped below...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leeds United#The Premier League#Rb Leipzig#American#Red Bull Salzburg#Rb Salzburg#Austrian#Bundesliga#Appoin
Telegraph

Leeds appoint Jesse Marsch as head coach after owner admits 'something was broken' under Marcelo Bielsa

Leeds United have announced Jesse Marsch as their new head coach after admitting that something was “broken” under Marcelo Bielsa, who was sacked on Sunday. Marsch, the former RB Leipzig coach who has worked under the Red Bull system and is a protégé of Manchester United’s interim manager Ralf Rangnick, has signed a contract at Elland Road until June 2025.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Leeds United hire Jesse Marsch to replace Marcelo Bielsa as head coach, who's ready for 'big challenge'

February hasn't been kind to Leeds United. They've conceded 20 goals during a month that saw them draw one game and lose four more as they tumbled closer to the relegation zone. What has happened to last season's Premier League darlings? How did they go from a newly promoted team that finished ninth to a team at risk of dropping back to the Championship? Questions were asked about Marcelo Bielsa's extremely open style of play, but before analyzing that, it's important to note that he was without Kalvin Phillips, Patrick Bamford, Diego Llorente, Robin Koch and several other members of the team for large portions of the season. Leeds had a thin squad to begin the season, so the numerous injuries have cut extra deep.
PREMIER LEAGUE
WTOP

MATCHDAY: Liverpool, Chelsea in FA Cup; Juventus in action

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. After winning the League Cup on Sunday, Liverpool resumes its bid to capture the FA Cup for an eighth time and stay on course for an unlikely quadruple of trophies. Jurgen Klopp’s team hosts Norwich in the fifth round, 11 days after beating the same team in the Premier League. Klopp has pledged to rotate his lineup amid a busy run of games. Liverpool is second in the league, six points behind Manchester City with a game in hand, and on course to reach the Champions League quarterfinals. Liverpool won the League Cup after a penalty shootout victory over Chelsea, which plays second-tier Luton away in the FA Cup. Another last-16 match sees Southampton and West Ham meet in an all-Premier League matchup.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Daily Mail

DOMINIC KING: Everton had no other option than to cut ties with a man who was 'proud to know Putin'... it's time for Alisher Usmanov's business partner Farhad Moshiri to speak publicly to reassure fans about the club's finances

It was January 4, 2020, when Alisher Usmanov broke cover and stated his desire to put some of his considerable financial weight into football again. Usmanov had sold his stake in Arsenal two years earlier and, during the course of a rare interview with the Financial Times, the man who once brazenly declared he was 'proud to know Putin' signalled the target of his intentions: Everton.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Man City are sweating on the fitness of Ruben Dias ahead of Sunday's derby after the Portuguese defender was brought off with a leg injury in their FA Cup win over Peterborough

Manchester City are sweating on the fitness of star defender Ruben Dias ahead of Sunday's derby. Dias was substituted at half-time of Tuesday night's 2-0 FA Cup victory at Peterborough United with what Pep Guardiola described as a leg injury. The 24-year-old is undergoing tests and City are awaiting those...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

St Johnstone 0-1 Rangers: Glen Kamara's strike in third minute proves decisive as visitors stay three points behind leaders Celtic

On a night when Rangers fans protested against their club’s decision to travel to play Celtic in Sydney, a positive trip to Perth did little to calm the growing storm. McDiarmid Park in Scotland’s Fair City was the venue as Glen Kamara’s early goal brought a much-needed victory for an Ibrox side who had been stuck in a post winter break rut.
SOCCER
ESPN

Transfer Talk: Atletico Madrid, Premier League trio want PSG's Wijnaldum

The 2022 January transfer window is closed, but there's still plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Wijnaldum ready to leave PSG?. Georginio Wijnaldum made the switch to Paris...
MLS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

305K+
Followers
19K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy