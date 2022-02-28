ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

Shelby County Restaurant Scores Feb. 22-28

By Morgan Mitchell
WREG
WREG
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T1AB3_0eRVL9PC00

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here .

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

Lowest

Wendy’s – 74
815 N. Germantown Pkwy Cordova, TN 38018
No cold water available in hand washing sink, Lettuce in walk-in cooler not in good condition and discolored, Drink machine needs to be wash rinse and sanitize, Tomato in walk in cooler date marking stated that it should be disposed on February 23 (Inspection was on the 24th), An employee was not wearing a hairnet, Ceiling was leaking, Men restroom sink does not properly work, Dumpster door open, Permit is expired, Most recent inspection is not posted.

American Deli – 83
3543 S Mendenhall Rd Memphis, TN 38115
Handwashing sink in food prep area not properly supplied with single towels or equipped with proper signage, Chemicals in spray bottles not properly labeled and improper storing, Improper thawing method, Food items stored on the floor, Improper storing of wiping cloths, An accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris on non food contact surfaces, Grease deposits on floors, Grease deposits under equipment, Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean, Several nonfood contact surfaces throughout facility with build-up of dust, dirt, food debris and other residues.

Yum’s Restaurant – 84
782 S Highland Street Memphis, TN 38111
Handwashing sinks are not properly equipped with single towels and signs, Improper cold holding temperatures on cooked wings, No visible thermometers in refrigeration, No labels on food containers, Uncovered pans of cooked wings stored under prep table, Food items stored on the floor, Food workers are not wearing proper hair restraints, An accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris on non-food contact surfaces, Grease deposits on floors, Food particles on shelving, Grease deposits under equipment, Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean, Trash surrounding dumpster, Damaged walls and floors.

The Donut Box – 84
3051 Kirby Whitten Memphis, TN 38134
Employee changing task without hand washing, Ham & cheese croissant & sausage roll not maintained, Donut boxes stored on floor in hallway, Drinks stored on floor near drive thru window, Employee not wearing hair restraint while prepping food, Observed wiping cloths improperly stored on three compartment sink, Build up on equipment, oven & fryer, Observed build up in three compartment sink area, Vent a hood filter dirty

La Cocina Mexicana – 89
2945 Millbranch Memphis, TN 38116
Beef/steak not maintained at 41°, Walk-in cooler not working properly, Beef thawing under prep table improperly, Ice build up inside walk in cooler, No hot/ cold water at hand sink near walk in cooler, Slippery floor in food prep area

100s

  • Salt Bistro & Bar
    3101 S. Mendenhall Road Memphis, Tn 38115
  • Taco Bell #27244
    2702 S. Perkins Rd Memphis, Tn 38118
  • The Half Shell – Bar
    688 S. Mendenhall Rd. Memphis, Tn 38117
  • Picasso’s – Bar
    6110 Macon Road Memphis, Tn 38134
  • Grey’s Fine Cheeses
    709 S. Mendenhall Memphis, Tn 38117
  • Ms B’s Sub Shop
    1256 Getwell Rd Memphis, Tn 38111
  • Garibaldi’s Pizza Inc
    764 Mt Moriah Memphis, Tn 38117
  • Fratelli’s
    750 Cherry Rd. Memphis, Tn 38117
  • Hen House – Bar
    679 S Mendenhall Memphis, Tn 38117
  • Leonard’s, Inc.
    5465 Fox Plaza Dr. Memphis, Tn 38115
  • Southall Cafe – Bar
    669 S. Mendenhall Memphis, Tn 38117
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WREG

COVID-19 reached Shelby County two years ago today

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– On March 8, 2020, COVID-19 landed on Shelby County’s door step. That Sunday morning local leaders delivered the news. Coronavirus was here. “We have an important update, having found a case of Coronavirus in Shelby County,” said Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris. To protect the person who had contracted the illness, they didn’t give many details. “The […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Agreement reached on zoo parking in Overton Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland along with leaders from the Memphis Zoo and Overton Park Conservancy on Tuesday announced a “final agreement to end parking on the Overton Park Greensward.” The issue has remained contentious for years, spawning protests by some in the community as the zoo has claimed part of Overton Park’s […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

West Memphis rehab facility moves residents after fire

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A rehabilitation facility in West Memphis is temporarily closing it’s doors after a fire broke out Tuesday morning, city officials said. According to city officials, the West Memphis Fire Department responded to a minor fire at The Springs of Broadway health and rehabilitation facility before 11 a.m. When WMFD arrived, they […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WREG

Memphians suing Family Dollar over rodent issues

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Family Dollar rodent infestation problem is turning into another headache for the company in the form of lawsuits. Memphians Lakindal Smith and Keith Martin have filed a class action lawsuit in Virginia against Family Dollar because of contaminated products and what they call ‘gross negligence.’ For several weeks, a rat infestation […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Food & Drinks
Shelby County, TN
Government
Memphis, TN
Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
County
Shelby County, TN
Memphis, TN
Lifestyle
City
Memphis, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Restaurants
Memphis, TN
Restaurants
Shelby County, TN
Lifestyle
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Memphis, TN
Food & Drinks
WREG

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson shares intent to grant executive clemency

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson’s office, Hutchinson released his plan to grant 16 pardons and one commutation. The office reported they denied an additional 93 clemency requests. These requests were from both inmates and non-inmates. The governor’s office reported that chosen applicants for pardons have completed all jail time, […]
ARKANSAS STATE
WREG

MPD plans on enhancing safety in downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We will once again see people out enjoying Memphis’ downtown as we move into Spring, but that unfortunately comes after we’ve seen recent violence. A warm Saturday night on the riverfront was rocked by the sound of gunfire and followed by sirens. A 15-year-old boy was killed in the violence. “We saw […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

SCSO, MPD, BPD adding extra patrol near Wolfchase

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has added extra patrols to the Wolfchase Shopping area, occurring every Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m.-11p.m. until March 27. The operation is part of the “Cordova Community Action Plan” formed in Feb. in coordination with the Memphis Police Department and Bartlett Police Department based on resident […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Pedestrian hit by car in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A pedestrian was injured Tuesday night after being struck by a car in East Memphis. Memphis Police say the crash happened at Quince and Cherry at 9:19 p.m. The person was transported to Regional One in critical condition. Police say the driver stayed on the scene. The charges are unknown at this time. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Picasso
WREG

Dr. Dobbs resigns from MS Dept of Health

JACKSON, Miss. — State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs has resigned from the Mississippi State Department of Health, according to a MS State Dept. of Health press release. Dr. Dobbs announced his resignation will be effective as of July 2022 after joining the health department in 2008. Dr. Dobbs has held numerous positions throughout his […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WREG

Fast food bandit strikes again at Little Caesar’s Pizza, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is wanted by police for breaking into Little Caesars Pizza Monday on Austin Peay Highway. MPD said the suspect entered the business through the drive thru window and took money. The suspect is also believed to be the same person who burglarized Popeye’s Chicken, Church’s Chicken and Jr.’s Fish and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Food#Signage#Bistro#Taco Bell#Food Drink#Shelby County Restaurant#Ceiling#American Deli#Tn 38115#Grease#Yum S Restaurant
WREG

MPD: One dead in triple shooting in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people were shot, one confirmed dead, in a shooting Tuesday at a gas station at Shelby Drive and Tulane Road, Memphis Police said. Police said one man was dead at the scene, another man found on Wesley Drive was in critical condition and a woman was in non-critical condition. The suspects […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Husband runs over wife in Toyota Tundra truck

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is in the hospital after police say her husband ran over her with his truck Tuesday morning. The incident happened around 9:15 a.m. at Weaver and Parkrose Road. Officers said the husband pulled beside a trailer to boost off a tractor. When he finished, he put his jumper cables in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WREG

Metal thieves stole $500k roof, left wallet, police say

TRUMANN, Ark. — Police in Trumann, Arkansas say five people caused nearly half a million in damages stripping metal off the roof of a local building. But it’s something they left behind that got them caught. Those thefts occurred at Tru-Cab, Inc in Trumann, a family-owned business that manufactures kitchen cabinets and employs 70 workers. […]
TRUMANN, AR
WREG

UPDATE: Bartlett teen found after TBI issues endangered child alert

UPDATE: Bartlett Police said Chloe Cullum was found by her guardian Tuesday evening. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — TBI has issued an endangered child alert Tuesday on behalf of Bartlett Police. Chloe Jade Cullum, 16, was last seen at her residence on March 7 at 6:15 p.m. Authorities say she was last seen wearing blue jean shorts, […]
BARTLETT, TN
WREG

WREG

21K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy