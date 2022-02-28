ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, AR

Body of missing Johnson County man found with dog at his side

By Jacob Smith
By Jacob Smith

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 2 days ago

JOHNSON COUNTY (KNWA/KFTA) — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office located the body of a missing man Monday morning with his alive dog at his side.

According to a Facebook post, search teams located the body of Timothy Reels, 62 around 9:30 a.m. about 1/4 mile from where deputies located his all-terrain vehicle Sunday night. His dog was beside him.

Sheriff deputies were able to safely capture the animal and take him to a veterinarian to be examined.

Investigators are still on scene. The Sheriff’s Office said it will work in conjunction with the coroner’s office to determine an exact time and cause of death. No foul play is suspected at this time.

