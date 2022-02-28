ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, MA

18-year-old arrested, charged with murder of Weymouth High School student

By Dialynn Dwyer
Boston
Boston
 2 days ago

Nathan Paul, 17, was shot and killed in Quincy on Feb. 15.

An 18-year-old from Quincy has been arrested and charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Weymouth High School student Nathan Paul earlier this month.

Jaivon Harris, 18, is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Quincy District Court on charges of murder, armed robbery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office.

Quincy police responded to the shooting around 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 15. Officers found Paul, 17, with a life-threatening gunshot wound in the area of Palmer Road in Quincy. He was taken to Boston Medical Center where he died of his injuries.

According to the DA’s office, Harris turned himself into the Quincy District Court on Monday and is currently in custody at police headquarters.

“Quincy Police and Massachusetts State Police homicide detectives assigned to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office have had this matter under intense investigation during the almost two weeks since the shooting,” District Attorney Michael Morrissey said in a statement. “Police had obtained an arrest warrant for Mr. Harris out of the Quincy District Court. The Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section has been assisting in our efforts to locate him. It is not known if he learned of the search causing him to present himself to the Quincy District Court today.”

A GoFundMe page set up to help the Paul family has raised more than $32,329.

