ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

New Orleans’ Jameis Winston Runs for the First Time Following Season-Ending Injury

By Jake
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cgTGI_0eRVKFnM00
Twitter via @AdamSchefter

New Orleans Saints quarterback and free-agent-to-be Jameis Winston is making great strides in his recovery following an ACL injury. Check out Winston running for the very first time following that injury, as a smile of optimism overcomes his face while jogging.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BBZwb_0eRVKFnM00
Jameis Winston treadmill

Slowly but surely, the Saints' QB Jameis Winston has been working back from an injury that played a large part of the team in New Orleans derailing last season. The injury occurred on Halloween against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as former LSU Tiger Devin White yanked Winston to the ground from behind which ultimately caused the ACL tear.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qn3uU_0eRVKFnM00
Sean Gardner

It was a brutal blow for the Saints and for the entire #WhoDatNation who had rallied around Winston as the leader of the team's offense. A carousel of quarterbacks followed Winston, as he began his uphill battle towards recovery.

Winston's injury hurt just a little bit more as everyone knew that the storied QB was well positioned to win a long term contract with the Saints. The prove-it year had started out so well for Winston, who tore up the Green Bay Packers in the season opener and was finding his rhythm until that terrifying moment on Halloween.

With the ACL injury in his rearview, Winston is now working back towards being able to play quarterback for some NFL team. Whether that will be with the New Orleans Saints or not is yet to be seen. Either way, the QB is all smiles as he recently got to run for the very first time after the injury.

See the video of Winston via @AdamSchefter on Twitter below.

You can see it in Jameis Winston's face how happy he is to be progressing through recovery. We have been seeing small snippets of the quarterback's recovery process hit social media recently and you can see one of those below.

Does Jameis Winston deserve another shot as the Saints quarterback? Or with a new head coach in place, is it time for the team in New Orleans to move on to potentially greener pastures?

Personally, I love the energy Jameis Winston brings to the team. He is a light of positivity for his teammates and loves to put in the work. While entertaining the ideas of guys like Russel Wilson or Deshaun Watson coming into NOLA to take over the offense is interesting, Winston knows the offense and the organization.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oqZWq_0eRVKFnM00
Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

While going with Winston could mean less turbulence for the Saints, the question then comes his upside. At this point in his career, can Winston take a team like the Saints on a playoff run? Only time will tell. For now, we will just have to wait and see where he lands.

Either way, it is all love to Jameis Winston as he continues his recovery process.

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Seahawks have star QB in mind to replace Russell Wilson?

The Russell Wilson era in Seattle ended on Tuesday when the Seahawks traded the star quarterback to the Denver Broncos, but that does not necessarily mean they have given up on contending next season. Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network reports that the Seahawks will explore trade scenarios for Deshaun...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Letting Pro Bowler Leave In Free Agency

The Dallas Cowboys are expected to lose at least one key member from last year’s roster this offseason. According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, Pro Bowl punter Bryan Anger is considered “unlikely to return” to the Cowboys. “Cowboys punter Bryan Anger is considered unlikely...
NFL
FanSided

Washington Commanders connected to yet another big-name QB

The Washington Commanders are searching for their future at quarterback and it looks like they might have some interest in a talented and experienced option. As the Washington Commanders continue working on figuring out what they want to do at quarterback, they keep reaching out to other teams about their talented and experienced starting quarterbacks.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Orleans#Following Sea#American Football#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Lsu#Acl#The Green Bay Packers#The New Orleans Saints
The Spun

Bears Reportedly Expected To Pursue Packers Wide Receiver

With free agent roughly a week away, it sounds like the Chicago Bears could try to poach a wide receiver from the Green Bay Packers. According to Evan Massey of NFL Analysis Network, the Bears are expected to pursue Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Valdes-Scantling, 27, finished the 2021 season...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Agree To One-Year Deal With Wide Receiver

The Dallas Cowboys were able to retain at least one of their pending free agent wide receivers on Tuesday. The team announced that it came to terms on a deal with Noah Brown to keep him with the organization for one more year. Brown’s been a pretty nice find for...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Bobby Wagner released by Seahawks, six hours after tweeting about Richard Sherman’s predictions

The Seattle Seahawks have now parted ways with the last two remaining members of their team that won Super Bowl XLVIII in 2014. Those would be quarterback Russell Wilson, who they sent to the Denver Broncos (who Seattle beat in that Super Bowl) earlier Tuesday, and linebacker Bobby Wagner, who they released Tuesday evening. ESPN’s Adam Schefter had that news:
NFL
The Spun

Report: Another Dallas Cowboys Star Could Be Released

Amari Cooper isn’t the only Dallas Cowboys star whose future with the team is unclear. According to a report from the Dallas Morning News, Cowboys standout pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence rejected a pay cut offer from the team. Lawrence’s future with the team is now unclear, per the report....
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Colts trade Carson Wentz to Commanders in blockbuster deal

The Washington Commanders have found their new quarterback. The team has acquired Carson Wentz in a blockbuster trade with the Indianapolis Colts. NFL insider Adam Schefter tweeted the news Wednesday afternoon. After multiple injuries and lack of productivity with the Philadelphia Eagles, Wentz was traded to the Colts in exchange...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes will like Chiefs’ latest move with Pro Bowl WR

The Kansas City Chiefs have thus far made the offense around superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes a priority this offseason. Kansas City applied the franchise tag to tackle Orlando Brown Jr. and initiated contract talks with speedy wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Mahomes will like Kansas City’s latest move with this former Pro Bowl wide receiver, as reported by Ian Rapoport.
NFL
CBS Sports

Eight women who filed criminal complaints against QB Deshaun Watson to appear before a grand jury on Friday

On a day where Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson dominated the NFL news cycle, Deshaun Watson made headlines for an entirely different reason. Eight women who filed criminal complaints against the Texans quarterback have been subpoenaed to appear before a grand jury Friday, according to their attorney, Tony Buzbee. Watson will also be deposed in two of the civil cases filed against him Friday, via Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post.
HOUSTON, TX
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Von Miller’s tweet

On Sunday, it seemed as though Von Miller was signaling that he wants to stay with the Los Angeles Rams and “run it back.” On Monday, however, his social media messaging was quite a bit different, implying that he would actually prefer to return to the Denver Broncos.
NFL
Denver Post

Broncos Mailbag: Should Jameis Winston, Gardner Minshew be on quarterback radar?

Denver Post Broncos writer Ryan O’Halloran posts his Broncos Mailbag periodically during the off-season. Submit questions to Ryan here. Should the Broncos consider free-agent quarterback Jameis Winston?. — Ron, Chadds Ford, Pa. RO: Now that Aaron Rodgers is staying in Green Bay, the Broncos should evaluate every quarterback who...
NFL
NFL Analysis Network

NFL Scout Reveals Ideal QB Scenario For Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in the market for a new quarterback this offseason. Future Hall of Famer Ben Roethlisberger decided to call it a career, retiring a little while after the Steelers were eliminated from the postseason by the Kansas City Chiefs. Currently, the only quarterback on the roster is...
NFL
thecomeback.com

A new team is reportedly interested in Jameis Winston

With Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson off the market, NFL teams who have been looking for a new starting quarterback are pivoting to other options. Players such as Deshaun Watson, Jimmy Garoppolo, Mitchell Trubisky, Carson Wentz, and Jameis Winston are all possibly heading to a new team over the offseason and according to Jordan Schultz, the Washington Commanders are now interested in Winston to potentially lead their team.
NFL
NBC Sports

Russell Wilson will return to Seattle in 2022

Russell Wilson may soon be gone, but he’ll be back. Soon. The Seahawks’ home schedule for 2022 includes a visit from the Broncos. Instantly, Wilson’s return to Seattle will become one of the most intriguing and coveted games of the entire 272-game slate. Wilson’s first year in...
NFL
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
43K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy