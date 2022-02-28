Track Coach Charged For Inappropriately Touching A Child

Thomas Downes

TOMS RIVER – A Jersey City man has been charged with criminal sexual contact and more after allegedly touching a girl inappropriately.

Thomas Downes, 61, of Jersey City, was charged with Criminal Sexual Contact and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Police said a child was participating in a track meet at the John Bennett Athletic Bubble on February 12. She reported that a man approached her and touched her inappropriately. The victim reported the incident to her coach, who then reported the incident to authorities.

After investigating the incident, police identified the suspect as Downes. According to police, Downes was the head coach of a girls’ track team at a high school located in Jersey City.

On February 28, Downes surrendered himself at the Toms River Township Police Department Headquarters. He was processed and released on a summons pending a future court appearance.

Anyone with additional information regarding this investigation, or who believes they might have been victimized by this defendant, contact Detective Alex Bromley of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-929-2027, ext. 3271, or the Toms River Township Police Department Detective Bureau at 732-349-0150, ext. 1297.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer acknowledged the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit, Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office, and Toms River Township Police Department Detective Bureau, for their cooperative efforts and assistance in connection with this investigation.

The charges referenced are merely accusations and the public are reminded that all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.