Sheila Squares Off With Brooke After Showing up to Her House to Gloat

At Brooke’s place, Deacon questions how much longer she can chase this ‘destiny’ with Ridge. She needs a man who truly sees her. “You need a man like me. I’m all you need in your life, Brooke, because I see you.” Deacon urges her to think back to years ago and how amazing they were together. He’ll be the man he deserves and can count on no matter what comes their way. Brooke understands the odds are against her now that Ridge is finding comfort with Taylor and his other family right now, but in time… She trails off, then tells Deacon that even if she were able to move on, Ridge would always have her heart. Brooke assures Deacon they’ll always be connected because of their daughter, but Ridge is her soulmate; her destiny. She doesn’t know why she and Ridge are being tested again, but it started that night. They go over her drinking and doing things she wouldn’t have done otherwise. Neither of them can figure out why she drank in the first place. Deacon is done spilling his guts, but wants her to know he’d do anything for her and will always be there for her. “I’m not going anywhere.” Brooke clasps his shoulders and husks, “Thank you.” Once alone, she looks at a framed photo of her and Ridge and asks, “What have I done?”

