Sheila Squares Off With Brooke After Showing up to Her House to Gloat

By Candace Young
SheKnows
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt home, Brooke can’t get a hold of Ridge and Hope wonders if she’s tried email. She tells her mother that she’s going to help her fight by going to see the one person who actually might be able to make this right with Ridge. At...

Comments / 5

Hank2
8d ago

FIRE SHEILA. Let her have a fatal car wreck with Deacon in the car and they both die….let the car wreck be running over Stephanie and Taylor and let them all die. Ratings will IMMEDIATELY IMPROVE

Reply(1)
3
SheKnows

Brooke Realizes Ridge Took off His Wedding Ring and Pleads With Him Not to Give Up

In Taylor’s room at the cliff house, Ridge wishes her a good morning. She sits up in bed and muses that he’s still there — it wasn’t a dream. He came home. Taylor begins, “So about last night…” Ridge asks, “What about it?” Taylor tells him how good it felt being in his arms… it felt so right. She has to ask though… “Any regrets?” Taylor points out that a lot changed — literally overnight. She wants to know if he regrets any of it. Ridge thinks him sleeping across the room was the right call. The only thing he regrets is not seeing that Brooke would throw away everything they had with Deacon. He doesn’t regret being there with Taylor; she’s always been there for him. Taylor thinks Steffy and Thomas must be wondering what they’re doing. They laugh at how relentless they were, especially Steffy, who would have made her grandmother proud. Ridge asks Taylor if he can take her for coffee. She knows a great place.
SheKnows

Sheila Snaps and Nearly Confesses in an Outburst at Thomas

At Brooke’s place, Deacon questions how much longer she can chase this ‘destiny’ with Ridge. She needs a man who truly sees her. “You need a man like me. I’m all you need in your life, Brooke, because I see you.” Deacon urges her to think back to years ago and how amazing they were together. He’ll be the man he deserves and can count on no matter what comes their way. Brooke understands the odds are against her now that Ridge is finding comfort with Taylor and his other family right now, but in time… She trails off, then tells Deacon that even if she were able to move on, Ridge would always have her heart. Brooke assures Deacon they’ll always be connected because of their daughter, but Ridge is her soulmate; her destiny. She doesn’t know why she and Ridge are being tested again, but it started that night. They go over her drinking and doing things she wouldn’t have done otherwise. Neither of them can figure out why she drank in the first place. Deacon is done spilling his guts, but wants her to know he’d do anything for her and will always be there for her. “I’m not going anywhere.” Brooke clasps his shoulders and husks, “Thank you.” Once alone, she looks at a framed photo of her and Ridge and asks, “What have I done?”
SheKnows

Deacon Squares Off With Ridge Before Going to Profess His Undying Love to Brooke

In Taylor’s office, Brooke accuses her of being friendly while biding her time where Ridge is concerned. She can’t have her husband! Brooke sniffs that Taylor’s supposed to be better than her, but there’s nothing high-minded about going after someone else’s husband. Taylor points out that Brooke drove Ridge away and now he wants to come home to his family. Brooke narrows her eyes. “Ridge already is home… with me.” Taylor says he took off his wedding ring, so she’s not sure how much longer Brooke can make that claim.
SheKnows

The Bold and the BeautifulSpoilers

In Soaps.com’s newest Bold & Beautiful spoilers for Monday, March 7, through Friday, March 11, Deacon runs to the rescue, Sheila — unsurprisingly — just can’t help herself from sharing her triumph over Brooke with someone, and Grace causes chaos as she interferes in Paris’ love life. Will the truth come out about her extracurricular activities with Carter? Read on to find out what will go down and to discover which couple will share a heart-wrenching moment!
Person
Courtney Love
SheKnows

Sheila Warns Thomas to Keep Quiet — and Zende Puts Paris on the Spot in Front of Carter

At Forrester Creations, Ridge urges Thomas to talk to him and asks if he’s hiding something. Thomas assures his father there’s no reason to be concerned; he’s just glad to see him happy with his mom. Ridge is grateful she’s in his life. He wonders if Thomas is doubting how much he cares for his mom. Thomas doesn’t, he just hopes things are going to be different — he always forgives Brooke for doing terrible things. Ridge declares that he’s right; it’s been like that his whole life. He thought this time it would be different, after Bill, but then Deacon showed up and Brooke slept with him in their bed and then defended him. He knows she was drinking but she’s not blameless.
SheKnows

Bob Saget’s Family Revealed the Accident That Likely Caused His Death

It’s been roughly one month since Bob Saget passed away. The Full House alum and beloved comedian died on January 9 at the age of 65, and since his death, Saget’s family members and co-stars have remembered the late performer as a dear friend, husband, and father. Now, the Saget family — including wife Kelly Rizzo, and daughters Aubrey, Lara Melanie, and Jennifer Belle (all three of whom he shared with former wife Sherri Kramer) — finally has some more closure, revealing in an emotional statement the actor’s cause of death. “In the weeks since Bob’s passing, we have been overwhelmed...
