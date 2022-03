Rob run corleone rocking chain by Johnny DangRob run corleone. Rapper Rob Run Corleone, the CEO of Most Hated Records Releases his long-awaited single Trap. The video features Louisville Kentucky Mayor Greg Ficher, who came out to support the city. At the local dust bowl. Rob run Corleone has been working on his craft for years. He started rapping at the age of ten in the school bathroom. "My first rhyme was a song called Pizza Hut and I would wear my mom's Pizza Hut jacket. Back then there wasn't a lot of violence like it is today. We rapped for fun with hopes that the money generated would take us out of the hood. My parents worked hard and I wanted to give them an easy life. A lot of things are different now. Today the new generation takes the lyrics more seriously than we did. We called it battling. But they don't like competition and it's led to some other things that are best not spoken on."

