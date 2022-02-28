ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Witnesses say homicide suspect stalked victim before allegedly killing her

By Phylicia Ashley
Wave 3
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Behind the silence was a horrifying scene in Louisville’s Newburg neighborhood. It was the aftermath of a woman who tried to save herself and her children. Torn up yards, a destroyed car, ripped crime scene tape and a spot marks where the woman, whom...

Comments / 4

Bull B
2d ago

people responsible for giving this trash all these extra opportunities to hurt people, and that's all he's ever done. Hurt people. Instant injection is all he needs or deserves

Sherry Hutchins
2d ago

Ladies do your homework before dating anybody...if she had ran background check on him she'd known his violent history, or maybe she did know. We cannot date or have our kids around people of this nature.

