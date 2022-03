More than a decade after shutting down, the file-sharing site LimeWire is making a comeback as a marketplace for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and other digital assets.As one of the most popular peer-to-peer file-sharing sites – alongside BitTorrent and Napster – the website was accused of copyright infringement on a “massive scale” after attracting online pirates.Its closure in 2010 came after a protracted legal battle with the Recording Industry Association of America, which resulted in an injunction that prevented the “searching, downloading, uploading, file trading and/or file distribution functionality” of its software.LimeWire’s intellectual property and other assets were purchased by...

INTERNET ・ 29 MINUTES AGO