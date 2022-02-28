Michael Keaton pays tribute to late nephew in emotional SAG Awards speech

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED with more presenters: The structure of the 28th annual SAG Awards is continuing to take shape, with organizers saying Friday that SAG and Oscar nominees Benedict Cumberbatch and Jessica Chastain are among the presenters set for Sunday’s ceremony.
The newly added presenters also include Oscar nominee Jesse Plemons and SAG nominees Jung Ho-Yeon, Martin Short, Oscar Isaac, Salma Hayek Pinault, Selena Gomez, Tony Goldwyn and Reese Witherspoon, along with SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher, Hailee Steinfeld, Jeff Goldblum, Lisa Kudrow, Kerry Washington, Maggie Gyllenhaa, Mira Sorvino, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.
On Wednesday, organizers said castmembers from Belfast, CODA, Don’t Look Up, House of Gucci and King Richard will introduce clips...
Comments / 0