Kyler Murray wants a new contract from the Arizona Cardinals, and he wants it in a timely fashion. Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated wrote in his weekly column on Monday that Murray wants his contract situation to be resolved before the start of training camp in July. One of the reasons for that is that several teams are in need of a starting quarterback, and Murray knows there would be plenty of trade suitors for him. Said suitors would also likely be willing to sign him to a contract extension as well.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO