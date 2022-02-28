ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Postdoctoral research program expanding to 6 national laboratories

By Melinda Waldrop mwaldrop@scbiznews.com Print Story
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Environmental Management is expanding a postdoctoral research program to six national laboratories, including the Savannah River National Laboratory. The Minority Serving Institutions Partnership Program, which will be managed by SRNL, aims to connect qualified candidates graduating with Ph.D.s from the nation’s...

