Ohio State announced that fifth-year senior forward Kyle Young will miss the remainder of tonight’s game against Nebraska due to an unspecified illness. Young started the game in place of sophomore forward Zed Key, who was ruled out after injuring his ankle in Sunday’s loss at Maryland. He scored two points and pulled down two rebounds before being called for his second foul with 11:59 remaining in the first half.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO