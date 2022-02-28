ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The 20 Most Underrated Disney Movies You Need To See

By Dalin Rowell
/Film
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKnown for its magical film catalog, The Walt Disney Company certainly has quite a cinematic legacy. From beloved animated films to live-action productions that cater to many different audiences, there's something for everybody within the Disney movie landscape. As the years continue to pass on that selection of movies continues to...

www.slashfilm.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecinemaholic.com

7 Movies Like St. Vincent You Must See

With Theodore Melfi of ‘Winding Road’ fame behind the wheels, the comedy-drama movie ‘St. Vincent’ is a celebration of innocence. The life of drunken hermit Vincent changes for the better upon meeting courteous early-teen next-door neighbor Oliver. He cuts a sweet deal with Oliver’s mother, taking responsibility for Oliver’s babysitting. In the course of the journey, Vincent and Oliver grow fond of each other.
MOVIES
realitytitbit.com

This is why fans think Susie wins The Bachelor

With the finale of The Bachelor getting closer as Clayton whittles the ladies down to his final four ready for hometown visits, things in the house are getting a lot tenser and fans have begun to speculate on who they think will win. Though we won’t know for sure until...
TV & VIDEOS
Cosmopolitan

You Need to Add These 11 Bollywood Movies to Your 2022 Watch List

It’s only a couple of months into 2022 and already there are a bunch of delicious new movies to dig into! And they’re not just coming from Hollywood production studios. Bollywood is back in full force with exciting new films and even more to look forward to later this year.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oliver Platt
Person
John Musker
Person
Walt Disney
d1softballnews.com

The Dropout: Where to see it, when it opens and everything you need to know

The Dropout is meant to be the Serie that we talk about (and don’t stop talking about) for the next few weeks. And it is not for less, we know that the true crime are the order of the day, and although February left us with several cases that shocked us and literally left us speechless, March promises to repeat the formula, if not to overcome it, to get hooked again on the streaming. And, of course, to the Real cases.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Fallout’ Director Megan Park Sets Next Movie at LuckyChap, Indian Paintbrush

Megan Park — the director behind SXSW winner The Fallout — has set her next feature at Margot Robbie’s LuckyChap and Indian Paintbrush. My Old Ass is described as a “modern coming of age comedy” and is eyeing a summer start date. Park will direct from her own script.More from The Hollywood ReporterSimu Liu Joins Margot Robbie in Warner Bros.' 'Barbie' (Exclusive)Zach Braff Shares Tribute to Longtime Manager, Best Friend Chris Huvane: "The Suffering Is Over"Ryan Gosling in Talks to Join Margot Robbie in 'Barbie' Movie After winning the top prize at the Austin-based fest, Park’s directorial debut The Fallout was picked...
MOVIES
thecinemaholic.com

7 Movies Like The Weekend Away You Must See

Reared by Australian director Kim Farrant and based on the eponymous book by Sarah Alderson, ‘The Weekend Away’ is an unlikely murder mystery movie that plunges its audiences deep into the vortex of a sinister plot. Following the disappearance of her best friend Kate, Beth’s weekend getaway to Croatia ends in a disaster.
MOVIES
The Independent

Renée Zellweger reveals she walked to Oscars in the rain as a way of keeping herself ‘grounded’

Renée Zellweger has revealed that she prefers to walk to high-profile awards shows such as the Oscars rather than take a limousine.The Judy star, 52, shared some of her unique pre-show habits during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, where she explained that the rituals allow her to remain “grounded” during these “once-in-a-lifetime” experiences.Zellweger opened up about the rituals after Fallon asked her whether she gets excited by the awards, such as the 2020 Oscars, where she won Best Actress for her role in Judy, to which she said: “I want to be grounded …...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Movies#Disney Films#The Walt Disney Company#Cliff
CNET

Netflix: The Best Sci-Fi Movies You Need to Watch

Science fiction movies are awesome. They explore strange ideas, comment on current issues, provide space for satire -- but they're also perfect as popcorn movies that allow you to shut your brain off for a couple of hours. Here are our favorite sci-fi movies on Netflix. Gattaca. Gattaca is a...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Underrated Chadwick Boseman Movie is Climbing the Netflix Top 10

One surprising Chadwick Boseman movie is topping the streaming charts this week. When a lot of fans think of the beloved actor, they probably picture Black Panther. But, this week viewers are tuning in for 21 Bridges. According to FlixPatrol's monitoring, the police drama sitting in the Top 10 on Netflix. This isn't too surprising as a familiar concept combined with a fan favorite actor is usually a recipe for success. While the original movie might not have done Avengers: Endgame level box office, it's become clear that fans watching at home love a nice compact movie like this. Over the course of the pandemic, there have been tons of cases of smaller films like this surging up the Top 10 multiple times over the course of a year. Still, it must come as a bit of a shock to log into Netflix and see Boseman in his detective costume rather than Vibranium armor.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Big Bang's Kaley Cuoco reveals stunning new hair transformation

Kaley Cuoco has wrapped on season two of the HBO Max hit series, The Flight Attendant, and now she's undergone a stunning hair transformation. The Big Bang Theory actress has been documenting her daily adventures on her Instagram Stories since filming finished in February. After a rigorous workout in her impressive home gym, Kaley's talented cousin popped over to work her magic on her hair and give her the "perfect blonde" new locks.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
PopCrush

Miley Cyrus Invites Young Fan to Festival After Finding Out They Were Selling Their Toys to Attend

Miley Cyrus is one of the headliners at Lollapalooza Argentina later this month, and she'll have two special guests in the audience when she takes the stage. The "Wrecking Ball" hit-maker invited a child and their uncle to join her at the festival. The invite allegedly came after she learned that the young fan was trying to sell their toys so that they could afford a ticket to the show.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Canceled CBS Series Lands Premiere Date at New Network

All Rise, a CBS series that was previously canceled at the network, is coming back on a new channel and it has a tentative premiere date for the upcoming third season. According to Entertainment Tonight, All Rise Season 3 will land at the OWN network in June, with 20 all-new episodes. OWN will also re-air Seasons 1 and 2 of All Rise, ahead of the Season 3 debut. The first two seasons are currently streaming on Hulu and HBO Max, with Season 3 scheduled to become available on the streaming outlets at a later date following its broadcast debut.
TV SERIES
goodhousekeeping.com

'American Idol' Judge Katy Perry Confronts Contestant About "Reinventing" One of Her Songs

The next batch of auditions for American Idol season 5 (the show’s 20th season overall) aired on Sunday night, and judge Katy Perry was at a loss for words. It all began when 25-year-old singer Lady K stepped in front of Katy and her fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. After sharing that she felt connected to Lionel because of her Tuskegee, Alabama roots, Lady K revealed that Katy’s songs gave her strength during difficult times. When the American Idol contestant said she would be performing Katy’s 2012 hit single “Wide Awake,” the judge was visibly surprised by her choice. But she would only become more intrigued after hearing Lady K’s emotional rendition, which symbolized her life journey.
HOMELESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy