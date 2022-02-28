ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Be like Burrow,’ Baton Rouge kindergartener imitates LSU legend during Mardi Gras parade

By Michael Scheidt
 8 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Six-year-old Carter McCombie might just be the biggest Joe Burrow fan.

Images courtesy of Lindsey McCombie

These pictures were taken at the Mardi Gras parade which was held on Friday, February 25.

Lindsey McCombie is Carter’s mom as well as the Athletic Director at St. Jude the Apostle School Baton Rouge.

That is where the aforementioned parade took place.

According to Lindsey, “The kids go around the parking lot and only the kindergarten class gets to make a themed float.”

There was no doubt that Carter’s float would have a Joe Burrow theme.

Carter has been told that he looks like Burrow and well, his mom says he is “obsessed” with Joey Brrr.

Like many locals, Carter watches every Bengals game and grew up seeing Burrow in Purple and Gold.

Lindsey says Carter started flag football this year and his goal is to always “Be like Burrow.”

This Mardi Gras experience turned out to be a family affair as Carter’s sister Pearl dressed up as an LSU cheerleader, and Lindsey did her best Kim Mulkey impression.

In case you are curious, Carter’s mom put together most of the float.

Carter pitched in and added fringe and footballs to the float.

The back of the float is extra special.

According to Lindsey, “the back of the float is actually a door hanger from a very good friend who paints locally in Baton Rouge.”

Carter’s mom says it only took one afternoon to finish the paint job.

As former LSU head football coach Eg Orgeron would say, Geaux Tigers!

