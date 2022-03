Going to concerts in the queen city is a rite of passage. There are so many amazing places to see a show. From getting sweaty in a pit a Mohawk Place, to leaving the KeyBank Center with your ears ringing. We all remember our first show. I remember back in the day having to go to a physical Ticket Master location to get tickets and waiting in line (a REAL Line, not ONLINE) for hours to get them. My first show was supposed to be Guns n’ Roses with Public Enemy as the opening act. But in typical Gn’R fashion, the show was canceled. To make things even worse, I bought my tix from a scalper, so 16-year-old me was out the $75.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO