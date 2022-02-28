ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Stay safe & seen with this LED reflective running vest

By Jeremy Glass
SFGate
SFGate
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CypNA_0eRVG8H000
LED Reflective Running Vest ($8.49) from Amazon. (Amazon)

Never underestimate the ineptitude of other drivers — especially when it comes to being on the road at night. Offering a serious upgrade on your typical piece of reflective clothing, this LED Running Vest ($8.49 on Amazon with promo code EAZ9RKTY ) uses actual high-bright LED light bars along with reflective tape to keep you safe and seen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eiMAG_0eRVG8H000 LED Reflective Running Vest Heartbeats amazon.com Shop Now

Whether you’re on the road, trails, or just walking the dog, this adjustable vest offers three dynamic light modes (always on, flash, and slow flash) for unmistakable visibility from up to 600 feet away.

Suitable for any season, each extra-large LED vest is made with adjustable buckles and elastic bands for an optimal fit and fits over everything from T-shirts to winter jackets,

For nighttime walks, bike rides, camping trips, or anything where your safety relies on being seen by other people, this LED Running Vest ($8.49 on Amazon with promo code EAZ9RKTY ) might just save your life.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#Bike#Amazon Com
BGR.com

Experts say these 7 popular groceries will face shortages soon

I need to make my latest weekly trip to the grocery store later today, and it’s gotten to the point where that phrase is actually a misnomer for me. Because of the supply chain disruptions and all of the other pandemic-inspired complications we’re living through, I don’t make grocery store runs anymore. I make trips to multiple stores as part of a single run — specifically, to a backup store and even a Plan C store, if need be.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Indian woman has to surgically remove toothbrush stuck in mouth after slipping while brushing

An Indian woman had to go through surgery after a plastic toothbrush was stuck inside her cheek when she slipped and fell while brushing her teeth.Ekamai Revathi, 34, who lives in Kanchipuram in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, slipped in her bathroom on 4 March with the brush in her mouth, reported media outlet News18. She fell sideways, which led to the plastic brush piercing through her cheek.The brush was stuck in a manner that Ms Revathi could not open or close her mouth or scream for help.While half of the toothbrush had pierced through Ms Revathi’s cheek, parts...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman gets stuck in clear cruise ship water slide overhanging sea

Cruise ships are increasingly trying to outdo each other with huge-scale entertainment and water slides at sea - but one passenger fell foul of a swish tube slide when she got stuck in a portion overhanging the sea.Norwegian’s Cruise Lines’ Ocean Loops slide is an impressive double-loop ride which plunges downwards from the top deck and juts out over the ocean before twisting back over the ship.A TikTok video of the incident by travel agent @YMGTravels went viral on Saturday, showing one passenger shooting down the slide, only to get stuck in the clear portion of it protruding over the...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
Mashed

Walmart's New 'Trial Store' Is Turning Heads On TikTok

Close your eyes and picture your nearest Walmart. According to the National Retail Federation, as of 2019, Walmart was the highest-grossing retail chain in the United States with a whopping $387 billion in sales. The second-place spot, which Amazon earned, totaled to less than half of Walmart's sales. With that...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Family's horror as they are given just 10 minutes to escape their Blue Mountains home before a landslide SWALLOWED the driveway and front yard: 'It felt like an out-of-body experience'

A family has opened up about the terrifying moment they were given just 10 minutes to pack their belongings and flee to safety as a massive landslide threatened to swallow their home. The Buksh family's home is in the foothills of the Blue Mountains, which has been hammered by torrential...
ACCIDENTS
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
2K+
Followers
364
Post
621K+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy