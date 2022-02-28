ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Friends ski 23 resorts in 24 hours; likely break world record

By Jacqueline Francis, Nexstar Media Wire
WNCT
WNCT
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D2cZZ_0eRVFo6M00

CANNON TOWNSHIP, Mich. ( WOOD ) — A West Michigan skier and snowboarder have likely broken the world record for most ski areas skied in 24 hours.

Although their feat still has to be verified by Guinness World Records, Kyle Kelly and Brad Dykstra said they skied at 23 resorts in 24 hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bInzJ_0eRVFo6M00
Kyle Kelly and Brad Dykstra broke the world record for most ski areas skied in 24 hours. (Courtesy of Brian Caswell with SpeedShot Photography)

“It’s been a whirlwind,” Dykstra, of Hopkins, said. “It was just a crazy adventure.”

The clock started at noon Saturday, when the two friends completed their first run at Nubs Nob in Harbor Springs.

“We started in Northern Michigan at Nubs Nub and then we finally s’d our way through the state and ended up at Cannonsburg,” Dykstra said.

Spending more time in the car than they did on the slopes, the friends set out to beat the previous record of 17 ski areas completed in 2017 by Terri Moore in Japan.

The friends carefully documented their journey and are in the process of submitting the evidence to Guinness World Records.

“The hardest thing has been the stipulations set by Guinness to prove that you actually broke it,” Kelly of Caledonia said. “We have to send them lift tickets, photos. We had to film for 24 hours straight.”

All the ski resorts were in Michigan, and many of them opened early to help the pair break the record.

“The record-breaking run, when we beat the previous record, that was over at Alpine Valley (and) that was probably at 4 or 5 in the morning,” Dykstra said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s5Cgq_0eRVFo6M00
Kyle Kelly and Brad Dykstra broke the world record for most ski areas skied in 24 hours. (Courtesy of Brian Caswell with SpeedShot Photography)

Circling back to the west side of the state for their final runs, they said Michigan was the perfect place to challenge this record.

“The proximity of all these resorts in Michigan, it’s got a higher density of resorts than most other places in the country or the world even,” Dykstra said.

The pair said they didn’t just break one record, but two.

“What’s cool is this isn’t just one record. I broke the skiing record. Brad broke the snowboarding record,” said Kelly. “We set two different records.”

The marathon day ended just before noon on Sunday with a celebration at Cannonsburg Ski Area.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

West unleashes SWIFT bans, more crushing penalties on Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and European nations agreed Saturday to impose the most potentially crippling financial penalties yet on Russia over its unrelenting invasion of Ukraine, going after the central bank reserves that underpin the Russian economy and severing some Russian banks from a vital global financial network.
ECONOMY
UpNorthLive.com

Northern Michigan sweeps downhill ski state finals team titles

Monday was a busy one for northern Michigan as two area ski slopes held the MHSAA downhill ski state finals. In Division 2's race at Schuss Mountain the Petoskey boys continued an impressive run of three straight state titles and 22 overall as the Northmen held off Notre Dame Prep and Cadillac for the top spot. Gaylord's Connor Abraham was victorious in the slalom race (64.85).
PETOSKEY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ski Resorts#Ski Areas#Guinness World Records#Speedshot Photography
NBCMontana

Montana ski areas break weekend visitation records

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Neither cold nor traffic could deter droves from a powder day Monday. A fresh 7 inches of snow fell in the last 24 hours at Bridger Bowl. Some said it took up to two hours to make the 16-mile trip from Bozeman to the mountain. “I...
BOZEMAN, MT
Vail Daily

LIV Sotheby’s 2022 Annual Resort Report reveals record-breaking data

Once thought of as seasonal destinations, resort communities from Colorado to California have surged in popularity over the last few years. Fueled by a shift in a consumer mentality and the technological ability to work where we play, the year-round attraction of these mountain towns has driven demand up and supply down.
VAIL, CO
Bham Now

Local favorite food truck Aww Shucks breaks Guinness World Record

Owners Phillip and Avrie Powell have been happily serving up gourmet fire-roasted corn to the Birmingham area for two years. Now, they’ve got a Guinness World Record under their belt. Keep reading for more on their delicious journey to success. If you can dream it, you can do it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skiing
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Longtime Sports Broadcaster Died At 72 Saturday Night

A beloved longtime sportscaster died at the age of 72 on Saturday night, according to multiple reports out of Michigan. Frank Beckmann, a longtime sportscaster in the Detroit, Michigan area, passed away following a battle with vascular dementia. The longtime voice of Michigan sports and WJR-AM had reportedly been living...
DETROIT, MI
Chronicle

Ignorant Good Samaritans Kill Two North Idaho Moose

For days before the two moose died, Mary Franzel did everything she could to scare them away. She yelled. She stomped. She hurled kindling. But the mother and baby moose were unconcerned, mostly ignoring her aggression, continuing instead to munch on cedar bows near her Clark Fork Idaho area home.
ANIMALS
WNCT

With big tax incentives, Virginia aims to lure Commanders

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers are advancing a measure intended to lure the Washington Commanders to the state by allowing the NFL team to forgo what could be $1 billion or more in future tax payments to help finance a potential new football stadium. The move, which comes...
NFL
WJHG-TV

Help Fat & Weird Cookie Company break a Guinness world record

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Fat and Weird Cookie Company is asking for your help to break the Guinness world record for most people dunking cookies. “Cookie Fest” is happening Saturday, February 26th at Aaron Bessant Park. If you want to make history and eat some sweet treats, show...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WNCT

WNCT

17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy