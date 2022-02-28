ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russian propaganda video from 2018 shows nukes hitting Florida

By S. Brady Calhoun
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A video from 2018 is resurfacing on social media after Russia’s Dictator, Vladimir Putin, ordered his nuclear forces into “special combat readiness,” on Sunday. In the video,...

Related
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

The $220million U.S. Air Force spy plane roaming the empty skies above Ukraine: How high-tech drone has circled above Russian troops for hours at a time during the standoff with Putin

While Ukraine's airspace has been largely empty amid the crisis with Russia, a remotely piloted U.S. military vehicle called the RQ-4 Global Hawk has flown over the country in circles for hours at a time. Over the past month, two of the spy planes have travelled on regular missions from...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Fox News

Putin should understand NATO also has nuclear weapons, says French foreign minister

France's foreign minister said Russian President Vladimir Putin should understand that NATO also has nuclear weapons when making threats to deploy his arsenal. Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian was speaking with French television network TF1Info when he was asked if Putin's remarks were "tantamount to threatening Russian use of nuclear weapons in the Ukraine conflict," Reuters reported.
POLITICS
NBC News

How the U.S. military is responding to Russia’s attack on Ukraine

U.S. troops stationed in Europe are on high alert as Russia begins its attack on Ukraine. However, the Biden administration has strongly stated U.S. troops will not move into the region. Dan De Luce reports on how U.S. troops might help with the refugee crisis in its positioning in western Europe.Feb. 24, 2022.
MILITARY

