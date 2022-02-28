Ames City Council votes to end meeting mask requirement as COVID-19 cases decline

The Ames City Council voted unanimously Monday to rescind the mask requirement for city meetings.

The council passed mask requirements Jan. 11 for council, board and commission meetings due to rising cases caused by the highly contagious omicron COVID-19 variant.

As case numbers have fallen, staff recommended the council rescind the requirements, which they voted on at a special meeting Monday afternoon. Assistant City Manager Brian Phillips said staff recommended the council re-adopt the restrictions if cases trend upwards again.

"This action would not prevent anyone who chooses to wear a mask, due to personal preference or an underlying medical condition, from doing so in city facilities," according to the staff memo.

A staff-implemented masking and distancing policy in city facilities was adopted in conjunction with the meetings requirement and will be rescinded with the meeting requirement.

The recommendation to rescind the requirement comes after observation of new COVID-19 admissions, in-patient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients and new case numbers, according to the memo.

As Story County is considered to have low COVID-19 levels, the Centers for Disease Control does not recommend universal masking.

The end of the mask requirement will go into effect Tuesday. CyRide buses and facilities still fall under federal masking guidelines and masks will continue to be required.

