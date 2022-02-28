ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Ames City Council votes to end meeting mask requirement as COVID-19 cases decline

By Danielle Gehr, Ames Tribune
Amest Tribune
Amest Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31lQ97_0eRVF7QU00

The Ames City Council voted unanimously Monday to rescind the mask requirement for city meetings.

The council passed mask requirements Jan. 11 for council, board and commission meetings due to rising cases caused by the highly contagious omicron COVID-19 variant.

As case numbers have fallen, staff recommended the council rescind the requirements, which they voted on at a special meeting Monday afternoon. Assistant City Manager Brian Phillips said staff recommended the council re-adopt the restrictions if cases trend upwards again.

"This action would not prevent anyone who chooses to wear a mask, due to personal preference or an underlying medical condition, from doing so in city facilities," according to the staff memo.

A staff-implemented masking and distancing policy in city facilities was adopted in conjunction with the meetings requirement and will be rescinded with the meeting requirement.

The recommendation to rescind the requirement comes after observation of new COVID-19 admissions, in-patient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients and new case numbers, according to the memo.

As Story County is considered to have low COVID-19 levels, the Centers for Disease Control does not recommend universal masking.

The end of the mask requirement will go into effect Tuesday. CyRide buses and facilities still fall under federal masking guidelines and masks will continue to be required.

Danielle Gehr is a politics and government reporter for the Ames Tribune. She can be reached by email at dgehr@gannett.com, phone at (515) 663-6925 or on Twitter at @Dani_Gehr.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Russia steps up attacks on key Ukrainian cities as refugees reach 1 million

VINNYTSIA, Ukraine — As Russia stepped up its assault on key Ukrainian cities for a seventh day on Wednesday, the deadly fallout for Ukrainian civilians and economic repercussions on Russian citizens continued to grow. In the week since the invasion began, more than 1 million people have left Ukraine...
POLITICS
newsnationnow.com

State of the Union: 5 key takeaways from Biden’s speech

(NewsNation Now) — In a wide-ranging speech that began with a rebuke of Russian President Vladimir Putin and ended with a call for unity at home, President Joe Biden addressed the nation and the world in his first State of the Union speech Tuesday evening. Over the course of...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ames, IA
Local
Iowa Coronavirus
County
Story County, IA
Ames, IA
Health
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Health
Story County, IA
Government
Story County, IA
Health
Ames, IA
Government
CBS News

Texas judge temporarily restricts agencies from investigating family over gender-transitioning procedures

Texas agencies are temporarily restricted from investigating a family for providing their child with gender-transitioning procedures, a Travis County District Court judge said Wednesday. Last week, Governor Greg Abbott ordered state agencies, including the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, to investigate gender-transitioning procedures as child abuse. The temporary...
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Jan. 6 panel claims Trump engaged in ‘criminal conspiracy’

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection said Wednesday night that its evidence shows former President Donald Trump and his associates engaged in a “criminal conspiracy” to prevent Congress from certifying the results of the presidential election, spread false information about the outcome and pressured state officials to overturn it.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#The Mask#The Ames City Council#The Ames Tribune#Twitter
Amest Tribune

Amest Tribune

219
Followers
354
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Ames, IA from The Ames Tribune.

 http://amestribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy