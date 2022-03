Veteran producer Chris Licht has officially been tapped as CNN’s next leader. Licht’s title will be chairman and CEO of CNN Global, and he is expected to join in May, after the Discovery-WarnerMedia merger is completed. The merger is anticipated to happen in April. In a note to CNN staff Monday, Licht said that he plans “to wind down at CBS in a couple of weeks” ahead of the expected merger.More from The Hollywood ReporterDiscovery Expected to Tap Chris Licht as CNN's Next PresidentU.S. TV News Correspondents In Ukraine Grapple With Realities of War ReportingCNN's Allison Gollust Denies That She Advised...

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 8 DAYS AGO