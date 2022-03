Troy Aikman isn't worth the $90 million over five years that ESPN is reportedly paying him for Monday Night Football, says Phil Mushnick. "So now the obvious and redundant: Has there ever been a sportscaster who makes us tune to a game, actually watch what we otherwise had no plan to watch? Of course not," he says. "They’ve a better chance of chasing us away. The best the best can do is enhance the telecast."

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO