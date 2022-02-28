ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelley, ID

Multi-agency investigation into overnight shooting in Shelley

By Seth Ratliff
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 2 days ago
SHELLEY, Idaho (KIFI) - UPDATE 2:25 p.m. Police have released the name of the subject involved in Sunday's shooting.

Police said year John Charles Moreda was involved in an overnight shooting involving a Shelley Police officer.

ORIGINAL: At 10:44 p.m. Sunday, a Shelley officer, assisted by a Bingham County Sheriff's deputy, arrived at an apartment complex on the 600 block of W. Fir Street.

The officers were responding to information that a man on an outstanding felony warrant was inside one of the apartment. The warrant stemmed from a previous felony drug charge.

After a short time, officials say the Shelley officer made contact with the subject inside an apartment. The subject produced an edged weapon and advanced toward the officer.

In what the officer believed was an immediate threat to his life, the officer was forced to fire his weapon.

Immediate life-saving measures were not successful, and the subject was pronounced deceased on scene.

The officer was not physically injured.

Shelley Police immediately requested a critical incident protocol which activated a multi-agency team to investigate the incident.

The Critical Incident Team is being lead by Pocatello Police Department detectives and includes detectives with the Idaho State Police, Bannock County Sheriff's Office, Bingham County and Blackfoot Police Department.

After more than 30 years, Lieutenant Colin Erickson is hanging up his badge

It's been a long road to this point but now former Rexburg Police Lieutenant Colin Erickson is hanging up his badge and retiring. Monday afternoon the Rexburg Police Department and City officials recognized him through a brief ceremony. Erickson says he's in "shock." as he never thought he would make it to this point. "law enforcement's a tough career, but I've totally enjoyed working with the people, especially people of Rexburg in southeast Idaho. I've always felt like law enforcement is a corporation effort between law enforcement and community working together and being proactive in preventing. And that's that's been my career of working with the public." The post After more than 30 years, Lieutenant Colin Erickson is hanging up his badge appeared first on Local News 8.
REXBURG, ID
