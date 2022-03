PITTSBURGH (KDKA) –Sunny skies will be prevalent today throughout the Pittsburgh area with high temperatures in the 40’s! ALERT: None AWARE: Flood advisory for the Ohio river at the Point (Downtown Pittsburgh) expires soon and the river is receding and below 18‘, which is action stage. High pressure crossed north today and will keep things dry and sunny with highs right around 40! A weak shortwave moves in later tomorrow evening with very little moisture so don’t be surprised if you are near I-80 and you get an isolated rain or snow shower. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Little to no accumulation is expected. As we wrap up February...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 9 DAYS AGO