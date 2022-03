Hockey Allsvenskan, the second highest hockey league in Sweden behind the SHL, has handed out a lengthy suspension after a blatant hit the head on Emil Andrae, a second-round draft pick of the Philadelphia Flyers in 2020 (54th overall). The incident took place in a game between HV71 and MoDo last Friday. Late in the first, Andrae took a hit directly to the face from Filip Sveningsson, a seventh-round pick of the Calgary Flames in 2017.

