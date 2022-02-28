ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

MLB and the Players Association are expected to meet again with hopes of a season start

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As the MLB lockout continues the deadline to...

Related
WOKV

MLB, locked-out players meet again, no sign of breakthrough

NEW YORK — (AP) — Major League Baseball and locked-out players talked for 95 minutes on the 95th day of the lockout, largely restating their positions and showing no sign of a breakthrough that could get their derailed season back on track. Trying to resolve baseball’s second-longest labor...
NFL
MMA Fighting

Pat Downey reveals graphic photos of ‘flesh eating disease,’ other injuries that have forced him out of debut at Bellator 277

Pat Downey’s MMA debut will have to wait. In a slew of since deleted Instagram posts, the wrestling standout revealed that he will no longer compete against Daniel Compton at Bellator 277, which takes place April 15 in San Jose. Downey stated that he tore his MCL, while also revealing a series of photos of a nasty rash that broke out on his neck and chest that — at the time — he called a “progressive undiagnosed flesh eating disease.”
UFC

