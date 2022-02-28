Tribes to get $1.7B for water rights settlements

Nearly $2 billion will be committed to fulfill tribal water rights claims.

The U.S. Department of the Interior will allocate nearly $2 billion to fulfill tribal water rights claims, the agency said last week.

The Biden administration will draw $1.7 billion from a bipartisan infrastructure law, which includes $2.5 billion to implement the Indian Water Rights Settlement Completion Fund.

Sixteen tribes and settlements will receive funding this year.

"Water is a sacred resource, and water rights are crucial to ensuring the health, safety and empowerment of Tribal communities,” Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said in a statement.

“With this crucial funding from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Interior Department will be able to uphold our trust responsibilities and ensure that Tribal communities receive the water resources they have long been promised,” she added.

There were 34 congressionally enacted Indian Water Rights settlements as of Nov. 2021. Tribes receiving settlements this year include: Aamodt Litigation Settlement (Pueblos of San Ildefonso, Nambe, Pojoaque, and Tesuque), Blackfeet Nation, Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, Crow Nation, Gila River Indian Community, Navajo-Utah Water Rights Settlement and Navajo-Gallup Water Supply Project, San Carlos Apache Nation, Tohono O’odham Nation and White Mountain Apache Tribe.

“Settlement of Indian water rights disputes breaks down barriers and helps create conditions that improve water resources management by providing certainty as to the rights of all water users who are parties to the disputes,” the agency added in a statement.

