ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Tribes to get $1.7B for water rights settlements

The Hill
The Hill
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jr6qD_0eRVC5lf00
  • Nearly $2 billion will be committed to fulfill tribal water rights claims.
  • The Department of the Interior will draw $1.7 billion from the Biden administration’s $13 billion bipartisan infrastructure law, which includes $2.5 billion to implement the Indian Water Rights Settlement Completion Fund
  • Sixteen tribes and settlements will receive funding this year.

The U.S. Department of the Interior will allocate nearly $2 billion to fulfill tribal water rights claims, the agency said last week.

The Biden administration will draw $1.7 billion from a bipartisan infrastructure law, which includes $2.5 billion to implement the Indian Water Rights Settlement Completion Fund.

Sixteen tribes and settlements will receive funding this year.

"Water is a sacred resource, and water rights are crucial to ensuring the health, safety and empowerment of Tribal communities,” Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said in a statement.

“With this crucial funding from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Interior Department will be able to uphold our trust responsibilities and ensure that Tribal communities receive the water resources they have long been promised,” she added.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

There were 34 congressionally enacted Indian Water Rights settlements as of Nov. 2021. Tribes receiving settlements this year include: Aamodt Litigation Settlement (Pueblos of San Ildefonso, Nambe, Pojoaque, and Tesuque), Blackfeet Nation, Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, Crow Nation, Gila River Indian Community, Navajo-Utah Water Rights Settlement and Navajo-Gallup Water Supply Project, San Carlos Apache Nation, Tohono O’odham Nation and White Mountain Apache Tribe.

“Settlement of Indian water rights disputes breaks down barriers and helps create conditions that improve water resources management by providing certainty as to the rights of all water users who are parties to the disputes,” the agency added in a statement.

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

Comments / 0

Related
Salt Lake Tribune

Tribes push water rights and voting access in meeting with lawmakers

Fears about making voting harder, plans to settle water rights and two bands of the Paiute Indian Tribe of Utah going into the medical cannabis business were all on the minds of seven of Utah’s eight sovereign tribes when they addressed Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson, state lawmakers and the cabinet of the Utah Division of Indian Affairs on Wednesday.
UTAH STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deb Haaland
Reuters

Putin signs law allowing government to quickly raise pensions - RIA

March 8 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law allowing his government to quickly raise pensions, part of a set of anti-crisis measures after Russia was hit by a wave of economic sanctions over Ukraine, the RIA news agency reported on Tuesday. Another new initiative signed into...
ECONOMY
1240 KLYQ

Missoula Mayor Announces Final $4.13 Million Water Co. Settlement

After eight years of legal wrangling, Missoula Mayor John Engen announced what was termed ‘a global settlement’ with Carlyle Infrastructure Partners in which the City of Missoula will pay $4.13 million to settle all claims. At the Missoula City Council’s ‘Committee of the Whole’ meeting on Wednesday, Engen,...
MISSOULA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Rights#Water Resources#Indian Tribes#Water Supply#The U S Department#The Interior Department#Tribal#Tesuque#Blackfeet Nation#Confederated Salish#Kootenai Tribes#Crow Nation#San Carlos Apache Nation#Tohono O Odham Nation
AFP

US veterans sick after burn pit exposure want recognition -- and compensation

Back in 2006, US National Guard sergeant Heath Robinson oversaw the burning of waste at a military base in Iraq. Fourteen years later, he died of lung cancer, leaving his family to advocate for veterans like him who were exposed to toxic fumes while in uniform. These so-called burn pits have been commonly used by the US military in post-September 11 conflicts, and are lit to get rid of everything from plastic bottles to human waste to old tires -- all incinerated with the aid of jet fuel. But the fumes from these open fires are now suspected of causing a range of illnesses among soldiers who were deployed at such bases, from chronic respiratory ailments to a variety of cancers.
MILITARY
Detroit News

House floats $1.7B tax cut, $1.5B grants for local pension funds

Lansing — The Michigan House is moving a tax plan that would pair a retirement tax exemption hike and income tax reduction with cash infusions into municipal and state police retirement systems. Like a Senate-approved bill, the Republican-controlled House's tax plan would lower the personal income tax rate from...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
Virginia Mercury

House Republicans torpedo bills giving Virginia tribes state consultation rights

Virginia law will continue to not require state agencies to consult with the commonwealth’s seven federally recognized tribes on projects and plans that could affect them after House Republicans killed two proposals to enshrine the right in statute this session.  “I just can’t get myself comfortable yet with the legislation as it is at this […] The post House Republicans torpedo bills giving Virginia tribes state consultation rights appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Reuters

Years of low U.S. consumer energy costs wane following Russian invasion

NEW YORK, March 9 (Reuters) - U.S. motorists, already dealing with a steep rise in spending on fuel as the economy rebounded from the coronavirus-induced recession, are now dealing with surging gasoline prices after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. However, coming into recent months, U.S. consumer spending on energy and gasoline...
TRAFFIC
The Hill

The Hill

498K+
Followers
60K+
Post
378M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy