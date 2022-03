Quality Journalism for Critical Times Legislation, inspired by the Surfside condo collapse, requiring periodic safety inspections for older multi-story residential buildings cleared its final Florida Senate committee on Wednesday and is headed for a floor vote. The legislation (PCB 1702) would require “milestone” inspections 30 years after a building with three floors or more receives its certificate of occupancy and […] The post Bill intended to prevent future Surfside tragedies is headed for the Senate floor appeared first on Florida Phoenix.

SURFSIDE, FL ・ 13 DAYS AGO