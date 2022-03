The 2022 Jeep Renegade is currently the smallest model produced by the Jeep brand. But, despite its compact sizing, this vehicle still offers the capability that this manufacturer is known for. With the available Jeep Renegade Trailhawk trim, buyers can get a compact SUV that offers improved off-road performance. Which is sure to be appreciated by those who want some capability, but not necessarily the on-road compromises of the Jeep Wrangler.

