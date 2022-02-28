ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 Georgia Restaurants Land On List Of Best Pastas In The Country

By Hannah DeRuyter
 8 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Although most people are on a health kick and want to leave carbs out of their diet , pasta is one of the few dishes that many Americans can't say no to.

Whether you make pasta at home or head to an Italian restaurant, the delicious dish is sure to satisfy everyone's craving. So, if you're looking for a restaurant in your area to get pasta, Food Network released a list consisting of 98 of the best pasta dishes at different restaurants around the country.

Two Georgia restaurants had their pasta dishes make the list:

  • No. 52: Short Rib Agnolotti at St. Cecilia in Atlanta
  • No. 93: 20 Yolk Tagliatelle at BoccaLupo in Atlanta

Here is what the report had to say about the Short Rib Agnolotti at St. Cecilia:

"It seems that Texas native Ford Fry can do just about anything he puts his mind to. He updated Southern fare at his first restaurant, JCT Kitchen & Bar, on Atlanta's Westside, and has taken on assorted cuisines, to great acclaim, ever since. At St. Cecilia, Ford excels at Mediterranean dishes, including pasta. His short list hits on a bunch of coastal classics, but it's the agnolotti that really stands out. The savory yet still delicate dish features red wine-braised beef stuffed inside the light pockets of pasta with a rich Parmigiano crema and some woodsy sage."

Here is what the report had to say about the 20 Yolk Tagliatelle at BoccaLupo:

"Buzzy BoccaLupo consistently ranks as one of the best places in dine in food-obsessed Atlanta, and the tagliatelle has a lot to do with it. Inspired by an exceptionally decadent and chewy egg yolk pasta that he tried in Italy, Chef Bruce Logue developed an equally indulgent recipe made from 20 yolks and an additional six whole eggs. The color is great, so is the flavor, but these might just be the softest, most supple strands of pasta on the planet. The noodles paired with two other ingredients Logue adores, mushrooms and fermented foods, making his own Tuscan kale kimchi. It might sound very unItalian, but Logue ties it all together with a bit of butter so the multicultural ingredients come together in perfect harmony."

To see some of the best restaurants for pasta in the country, click here .

