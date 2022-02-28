ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: MLB Takes ‘More Threatening Tone’ With Players, Willing To Miss Full Month Of Games

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 8 days ago

BOSTON (CBS) — If you were hoping that MLB and the players’ union would find some common ground and reach an agreement by Monday’s deadline … some bad news came in on Monday afternoon.

The Athletic’s Evan Drellich provided a preliminary update on talks from Monday, noting that the owners took a “more threatening tone” in their talks with the MLBPA while expressing a willingness to miss a full month of regular-season games.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported similarly, noting that “the rhetoric is ratcheting up” and that the players’ side felt threatened by ownership’s course on monday.

Monday is the owners-imposed deadline for reaching an agreement before regular-season games will start to get canceled. Spring training games have already been canceled through March 7, and with Opening Day scheduled for March 31 around the league, the owners contend that there won’t be enough time for teams to prepare for the season in time if a deal isn’t struck by Monday.

Based on the early word out of Florida, it doesn’t seem as though an agreement is anywhere close to happening.

The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Letting Pro Bowler Leave In Free Agency

The Dallas Cowboys are expected to lose at least one key member from last year’s roster this offseason. According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, Pro Bowl punter Bryan Anger is considered “unlikely to return” to the Cowboys. “Cowboys punter Bryan Anger is considered unlikely...
NFL
CBS Sports

MLB lockout: League sets new deadline for considering full season, could cancel more games Tuesday, per report

Major League Baseball presented the MLB Players Association with a new set of collective bargaining proposal hypotheticals as part of a Zoom call on Monday, and did so while setting a new deadline to avoid further regular season game cancellations, according to The Athletic's Evan Drellich. The league's latest self-imposed time limit will fall sometime on Tuesday evening.
MLB
CBS Boston

Josh McDaniels Speaks About Colts Fiasco While In Indianapolis

BOSTON (CBS) — Last week, Josh McDaniels’ new job as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders brought him to Indianapolis, the place where he was supposed to become the Colts’ head coach four years ago. Considering that some people around the NFL believed McDaniels wouldn’t ever get another head coaching opportunity after changing his mind at the last minute and spurning the Colts in favor of returning to New England, football writer Peter King found it somewhat ironic for McDaniels to be working away inside Lucas Oil Stadium. McDaniels, though, didn’t see it the same way. “I understood when we made...
NFL
CBS Boston

Fenway Sports Group Wants To Add NBA Team — And More — To Portfolio

BOSTON (CBS) — Fenway Sports Group recently acquired the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins. The Red Sox’ ownership does not intend to stop there. In an interview with The Boston Globe, Gerry Cardinale — founder of RedBird Capital Partners, which invested $750 million in FSG last year — laid out the ambitions of the group with regard to adding more teams to the portfolio. “I would be very disappointed if I don’t significantly increase the amount of capital that we’ve invested in Fenway to date for more opportunities,” Cardinale told Michael Silverman. “I hope and I think we’re going to have that opportunity to...
NHL
Florida State
CBS Boston

When Will We See Baseball Again? Will Middlebrooks Weighs In

BOSTON (CBS) — The MLB lockout continues as owners and players remain far apart on some major issues surrounding the game. Most of those issue are, of course, financial, which makes a lot of people believe that we may be a long ways off from seeing players taking the diamond again. The first two series of the season have already been canceled, and more games could get the axe as early as this week. But while some believe it could be well into the summer before baseball returns, former Red Sox third baseman Will Middlebrooks thinks the return will happen much...
NFL
FanSided

Washington Commanders connected to yet another big-name QB

The Washington Commanders are searching for their future at quarterback and it looks like they might have some interest in a talented and experienced option. As the Washington Commanders continue working on figuring out what they want to do at quarterback, they keep reaching out to other teams about their talented and experienced starting quarterbacks.
NFL
The Spun

Bears Reportedly Expected To Pursue Packers Wide Receiver

With free agent roughly a week away, it sounds like the Chicago Bears could try to poach a wide receiver from the Green Bay Packers. According to Evan Massey of NFL Analysis Network, the Bears are expected to pursue Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Valdes-Scantling, 27, finished the 2021 season...
NFL
fadeawayworld.net

Bill Simmons Blasts Anthony Davis: "If The Lakers Miss The Playoffs, AD Will Have Missed The Playoffs 6/10 Years... We Are Finding Out This Year It Doesn't Matter Who Is On His Team."

Anthony Davis made it to the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team, he's an NBA champion, an 8-time NBA All-Star and has made the All-NBA First team 4 times. His move to the Los Angeles Lakers to play alongside LeBron James was supposed to make the Lakers contenders for years to come, but even if they have won a title together, it hasn't been everything they expected either. There have even been reports that the Lakers could trade Davis in the offseason.
NBA
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Mitch Trubisky report

While the NFL world is abuzz with discussions about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and where he might play next season, there is another quarterback who might be making some surprising waves of his own. Mitch Trubisky. Hey, don’t laugh. Hear us out. ESPN’s Dan Graziano wrote about...
NFL
Albany Herald

Report: MLB could cancel second week of games

Major League Baseball plans to cancel another week of games if a deal with the players is not reached Tuesday, according to a report from The Athletic on Monday night. The first week of the regular season already has been wiped out by MLB amid an ongoing lockout. Both MLB and the MLB Players Association plan to meet Tuesday to try to salvage the second week of games.
MLB
CBS Boston

Report: J.C. Jackson Not Ruling Out Return To Patriots, But Cost Will Likely Be Too High

BOSTON (CBS) — If J.C. Jackson’s free-agent market is as robust as he expects it to be, then the cornerback’s days in Foxboro are certainly over. However, the door is not yet officially closed on Jackson signing a new deal with the Patriots. That’s according to NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry, who spoke to Jackson after the cornerback did not receive a franchise tag ahead of Tuesday’s deadline. Despite the lack of agreement on a deal last year, Jackson doesn’t seem to be holding any ill will toward New England and thus would sign on the dotted line if the team made...
NFL
97.3 ESPN

MLB Offers a Full 162-Game Schedule, if a Deal is Done Today

After MLB and the MLBPA ended talks last week, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred declared that the first two series of the season were canceled. That's a straight cancelation, with no makeup of the first two series, leaving the schedule at 156 or 157 games, depending on the nature of a team's schedule, and leaving the players without a full season's worth of pay.
MLB
CBS Boston

‘Prominent’ NFL Agent Says Patriots Are Still Operating In Free Agency ‘As If They’re The Tom Brady Patriots’

BOSTON (CBS) — For the better part of two decades, the Patriots were Super Bowl contenders every single year. With the best quarterback in the world and the best coach in the game, the Patriots were an attractive draw for free agents around the league, even if New England didn’t offer the most money. These days, things are different. The Patriots haven’t won a playoff game in three years. They didn’t win the division the past two seasons. They missed the playoffs in 2020. They got blown out in their lone playoff game in 2021. But according to one NFL agent, the...
NFL
Chicago Sun-Times

MLB threatens to cancel more games if labor deal isn’t reached on Tuesday

NEW YORK — Negotiators for locked out players and Major League Baseball held a morning bargaining session ahead of Commissioner Rob Manfred’s Tuesday deadline for a deal that would preserve a 162-game season. Union chief negotiator Bruce Meyer and general counsel Ian Penny headed a bargaining team that...
MLB
CBS Boston

Patriots Release Kyle Van Noy

BOSTON (CBS) — Kyle Van Noy’s second stint with the Patriots is over. New England released the linebacker on Monday. The team officially made the announcement on Monday afternoon, after ESPN’s Field Yates reported the news earlier in the day. Van Noy, who turns 31 years old later this month, first joined the Patriots in 2016 in a trade. He won two Super Bowls with the team before signing as a free agent with the Miami Dolphins in 2020. His time in Miami lasted just a year though, as he was released after one season. He re-signed with New England last offseason. He played in 16 games last season, recording 66 tackles with five sacks and an interception. In his career, Van Noy has played in 67 regular-season games for New England, recording 287 tackles, 21.5 sacks, three interceptions, seven forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery. He’s also made 5.5 sacks in 11 playoff games for the Patriots. Van Noy had been set to count roughly $7.4 million against the cap in 2022 (per Over The Cap), but he’ll carry a dead money charge of $2.45 million against the cap after being released.
NFL
